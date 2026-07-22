Cristiano Ronaldo liked an Instagram post accusing FIFA of corruption, and the message inside pointed straight at Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has stirred up controversy after his Instagram activity appeared to align him with a conspiracy theory claiming FIFA rigged the World Cup final in favor of Lionel Messi and Argentina. The 41-year-old, who holds the record for competing in six different World Cups, was spotted liking a video that accused soccer’s governing body of corruption.

Recommended Videos

As detailed by VT, the video featured commentary from Espejo Publico journalist Pilar Rodriguez Losantos and contributor Rubén Amón, who described FIFA as a “mafia” and a “shameful organisation.” Losantos went further before the final, claiming Argentina should have been eliminated five matches earlier and suggesting the tournament had been arranged to hand the trophy to Messi, though the claim remains her own opinion rather than a substantiated finding.

Ronaldo is far from the only person to voice suspicion. A wave of online speculation has circulated over why Argentina appeared to avoid serious consequences for aggressive conduct on and off the pitch throughout the tournament, particularly after the team faced no penalty for displaying a sign referencing the Falkland Islands following its semifinal win over England.

Messi has pushed back hard against the bias claims

Messi has defended his team’s performance and integrity in the face of the growing speculation. “What this group has achieved is incredible, another final, we’ve come back to be world champions, we’re the best in the world after these four years, whether people like it or not, and no matter what they say,” the Inter Miami star said. He added that reaching two World Cup finals is something few players achieve and that nothing was handed to his team.

🇵🇹🇦🇷 Cristiano Ronaldo liked a video accusing FIFA of straight up corruption to help Argentina reach the World Cup final.



Targeting Infantino and the whole setup for Messi.



The rivalry never sleeps.



CR7 throwing shade from the sidelines.



Writer: Sol… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 21, 2026

The tournament concluded on July 19, with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time, beating goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and the match was defined throughout by its physical intensity. It marked a much different outcome than the tension that surrounded Messi’s earlier performance in the group stage, when a challenge on an Algeria defender during the World Cup opener led some fans to argue that Messi avoided a deserved red card, a moment that fed directly into the same preferential treatment narrative now surrounding the final.

Tensions boiled over after the final whistle, resulting in a mass brawl on the pitch. Footage appeared to show Argentina’s Leandro Paredes grabbing the throat of Spain’s Eric Garcia. Early reports suggested Paredes had been shown a red card, but FIFA later clarified that no disciplinary action was taken and that the information had been logged incorrectly in its system. FIFA has since appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match incidents involving Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala.

FIFA has separately pushed back on questions about the integrity of its officiating this tournament. In comments to FIFA’s own website, Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina said, “Constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport.” Collina added that match officials cannot be influenced by anyone, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and that officials are trusted to work independently.

The tournament also generated its share of unrelated viral moments, including heavy criticism directed at celebrity chef Salt Bae after he was seen handling the 18-carat gold World Cup trophy, an item restricted to winners and heads of state. The same run of headline-grabbing sports moments has also included a controversial Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup opener performance that drew its own wave of criticism earlier in the tournament.

FIFA’s investigation into the post-match brawl remains ongoing, and no findings or disciplinary actions have been announced regarding Paredes or the other players involved.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy