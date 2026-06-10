High school lacrosse players boarded the bus for a Mass. semifinal, then learned their season was over because of a graduation photo stunt

The Ipswich High School boys lacrosse team saw its season come to a sudden and disappointing end this week when the squad was forced to forfeit a critical state semifinal game. The team had been preparing to face off against Cohasset on Tuesday night in a Division 4 playoff matchup, but the administration pulled the plug on the appearance just as the players were getting ready to travel.

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According to BroBible, this situation unfolded following the school graduation ceremony held on June 9, where 113 students received their diplomas. Some of the graduating seniors on the lacrosse team decided to commemorate the occasion by posing for a photograph while holding objects that appeared to be cigars. This image eventually reached the school principal and the superintendent, setting off a chain of events that resulted in the cancellation of the team participation in the playoffs.

Ipswich entered the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament as the fourth seed after finishing their regular season with an 11-4 record. They were aiming for their first state championship since 2017. Instead of playing for a spot in the final, the team was credited with a forfeit loss, and Cohasset was awarded a 7-0 victory. Cohasset is now set to play against Nantucket for the title this coming weekend.

Why a Graduation Photo Became a Bigger Issue

The decision to forfeit the game was rooted in a Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association rule that prohibits the use of tobacco. However, the circumstances behind the photo suggest the reality of the situation was quite different from what the administration initially feared. According to a parent of one of the players, the items held in the photo were not actual cigars at all.

The students reportedly constructed them using paper and dried tea after consulting a local smoke shop for advice on how to create a convincing fake. The players even took the step of providing the principal with one of the props to demonstrate that the items contained no tobacco. Despite this effort to clarify the nature of the photo, the school administration remained firm in its stance.

BREAKING: Ipswich boys lacrosse team forced to forfeit semi finals after seniors posted a photo of them smoking cigars 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HUFhSXCmUv — What’s the Word? (@wtwmass) June 9, 2026

The school addressed the incident on its website as of Wednesday morning. The official statement reads, “Ipswich High School was very excited to have its boys lacrosse team advance to the Division 4 State Semifinals that was scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6pm. The team and coaching staff decided that due to the shortage of available players that it was in the best interest of the team to forfeit the game. We congratulate all of our players and coaches on a great season and for advancing to the Final Four.”

In my opinion, this feels like a massive overreaction to a graduation prank. If the items were truly just tea and paper, it is difficult to see how the school justifies such a drastic move that effectively ended the entire team’s season. This situation feels just as absurd as another school incident where a simple joke resulted in a massive overreaction and serious consequences.

It is particularly frustrating that the final decision seems to have been made at the last possible minute.

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