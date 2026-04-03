“It makes no sense” Travis Kelce rips into baseball, then backs his roast with bizarre details no MLB fan is ready to hear

The American sports landscape has become quite dramatic, with personalities from different sports giving their opinions on sports they have never played at a high level. Speaking of that, the Kelce brothers have recently dropped some sharp opinions about baseball that can offend the MLB community.​

Recommended Videos

As per Newsweek, Kelce’s brother raised questions about the condition of baseball players. They seemingly tried to trivialize the baseball athletes as marathon runners, suggesting that they run slowly from foul pole to foul pole in the outfield instead of doing more sprints up the baseline. Travis seemingly took things a little too far by hinting that baseball is not that physically demanding.​

In a podcast, he said, “It makes no sense.” Then added, “You should be running sprints or doing base running. Not running foul pole to foul pole.” Travis Kelce tried to suggest ways to make baseball more interesting, but with his take, before he could trigger a whole fanbase, an MLB pitcher is already displeased by the Kelce brothers.

A baseball player is already displeased and was quick to call out the Kelce brothers

After coming across this logic, as per Newsweek, a baseball catcher, Jonathan Lucroy, took to social media and criticized the Kelce brothers for their remarks about the sport. He wrote, “The pitchers run poles to endure longer outings. Nolan Ryan did them every day. He played 20 years and was still throwing 95 at 40. Position players run bases for conditioning in Spring Training. During the season, we don’t do much conditioning as everyday players. Why? Because we play almost EVERY DAY.”

You guys play once a week, we play "almost" everyday.



The pitchers run poles to endure longer outings. Nolan Ryan did them everyday. He played 20 years and was still throwing 95 at 40.



Position players run bases for conditioning in Spring Training. During the season, we don't… https://t.co/cQBno86ijX — Jonathan Lucroy (@JLucroy20) April 1, 2026

“If you make the WS, you are talking 190+ games. NFL games are brutally violent, and I’m not understating that, but our game is more about endurance and longevity over a 7-month season of daily attrition. It is a marathon, not a sprint.” These explanations sound like a quick shut-up call to the Kelce brothers.​

Analyzing his words, Lucroy seemingly said that baseball, despite being considered less demanding by some, pitchers normally do this slow movement in the match to control tempo. He declared that, even though the NFL is demanding, baseball is more of a long-term battle. This way, he drew a clear contrast between the two sports, which suggests that the comparison was odd to begin with.​

It looks like the Kelce brothers have initiated a debate with their sarcastic yet bold take on baseball. Similar to the WWE vs NFL debate sparked by Tom Brady and Logan Paul, Travis ‘ opinion can also have a similar impact. As one of the most accomplished players in the league, who also dreams of traveling to the moon, Travis holds a promising resume to share his remarks on athleticism.​

At the same time, baseball is a completely different sport with complex rules that require athletes to behave accordingly. As an NFL player who goes through intense wear and tear, Travis’ point seems fair, but whether it’s football or baseball, each sport is its own thing and requires significant effort to succeed.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy