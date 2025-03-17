Michigan’s Mitch Voit Mimics Snorting Cocaine After Hitting an RBI Triple

In a moment that has fans talking nonstop, Michigan baseball player Mitch Voit caused a stir with a controversial celebration during the Wolverines’ game against USC on Sunday. After hitting a remarkable RBI triple, the junior second baseman seemed to imitate a drug-related gesture, sparking heated debates both online and offline.

The incident happened in the second inning when Voit hit a pitch hard, sending the ball far into center field. He ran past second base and dove head-first into third. While celebrating the play, which drove in three runs, Voit was seen putting his nose to the chalk line and making a motion as if he were sniffing something, a gesture many interpreted as a reference to cocaine use.

https://twitter.com/NoahB77_/status/1901324895251742831

One user, Noah Bieniek, joked, “Michigan baseball players are used to playing in the snow,” adding another layer to the discussion about Voit’s actions.

While some have applauded Voit for his creativity and enthusiasm, others have criticized the gesture as inappropriate due to its potential implications. Reactions to the celebration have been divided, though so far, there is no sign that Voit will face any disciplinary action from the university or the Big Ten Conference.

On the field, the Wolverines dominated with an 11-0 victory over the Trojans, with Voit having an outstanding performance, going 3-for-3 and driving in four RBIs. Fans cheered for the team’s win, even as the debate over Voit’s celebration continued to grow.

Sources: TMZ, Noah Bieniek/X, Dailymail

