Mike Vrabel dismissed resort photos with Dianna Russini as “laughable,” but he just broke his silence with an apology that might prove everyone right

The moment we think the controversy around Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini is about to come to an end, something else shows up that ends up fueling it instead. Following the NFL reporter’s resignation from The Athletic, which ended up raising eyebrows, the Patriots coach has broken his silence on the scrutiny. Well, it’s not the first time that he has done it, as previously he labeled his resort pictures with Russini as ‘laughable.’

Recommended Videos

After that claim, Mike Vrabel has spoken again, and this time, it’s something serious. As reported by the Daily Mail, the coach has weighed in on the controversy again with what sounds like a sincere apology. Apart from apologizing, he has held himself accountable for his actions and has made it clear that he cares about his family, the team, and fans.

He made this statement before the NFL Draft, saying, “I understand that there are questions, but I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused a distraction to the people that I care most about, my family, this football team, the organization and our fans.” There was more to Mike’s heartfelt apology, where he is seemingly admitting to his mistakes.

The coach is guilty of his actions and has his priorities tied to his family and the New England Patriots

Vrabel continued, “My previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to. They don’t. What I believe is best for the two most important things in my life, my family and this football team, is for us to take the necessary steps to work together and to give them what I told them I’d give them, which the best version of me, and that’s what we’re going to do.” This not only suggests that he’s guilty, but that he’s also focusing on self-betterment.

Mike Vrabel’s press conference before the NFL Draft on the Dianna Russini situation:



“I take accountability for my actions and the actions that caused the distraction to the people that I care most about…my previous actions don’t meet the standard that I hold myself to” pic.twitter.com/neXqALh0IO — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 23, 2026

Russini, on the other hand, not only resigned from her position but also deactivated her X account following the controversy, which started with pictures from the New York Post’s Page Six. Her resignation letter rejected the speculation, so critics don’t take it in the wrong direction and focused on distancing herself to protect her family and career legacy.

According to his apology, Mike Vrabel is also taking measures to maintain peace during this controversy. The Patriots’ coach decided to miss the third day of the NFL Draft for counselling so he can become the best version of himself. He said, “That’s going to start, that has started, and that’ll continue this weekend and it’ll continue for however long it takes for me to give them and to complete that promise of giving them the best version of me possible.”

The critics might still raise eyebrows at Mike’s decision, but he has made it clear in his statement, by saying, “My priorities are my family and this football team – and in that order – and there’s a balance there that I am going to create. My family needs me this weekend and that’s where I’ll be.” A while ago, the actions of both of these personalities seemed like they were trying to evade the controversy.

Now, looking at the situation again, Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini are taking a smart, principled stand by stepping back to protect their peace and put family first. Both had a productive career in their respective roles, and their announced decision to be temporarily absent might just put a full stop to this controversy, as they have made their sides of the story clear to the public.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy