NFL Reporter Dianna Russini was already caught in pictures with Coach Vrabel, but her sudden exit may have confirmed everything we suspected

What started as two people enjoying themselves at a resort turned into one of the biggest controversies in the NFL community. Acquired by the New York Post’s Page Six, the photos of the NFL reporter Dianna Russini being friendly with the Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel dropped like a bomb on both of the personalities. It looks like the aftermath has been more intense than it seemed, as Russini has just resigned from her position at The Athletic.

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This news may come across to many as confirming everything both were suspected of. Happened days after the coach, Mike, decided to leave a press conference unattended, which was already raising many eyebrows, Dianna’s latest move may lead the community down a path both of them were calling untrue. According to Barstool Sports, the reporter has resigned, citing public misinformation and a contract ending in June as the core reasons.



Many came across this news when Russini posted the resignation letter on X, making it clear to the audience what her side of the story was for this sudden exit. As of yet, the truth behind those controversial images hasn’t come out, but this unexpected resignation quickly made its way into several headlines.

She resigned while The Athletic’s internal investigation was ongoing

With several eyebrows raised over their photos, which many found intimate, The Athletic launched an internal investigation into this matter. This is because Russini’s situation was raising concerns about the company’s editorial standards, and, as a result, they took matters into their own hands to uncover the truth. However, when Dianna posted her resignation letter, the investigation was still ongoing.

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

Dianna and the head coach, Mike, have both denied allegations that they are romantically involved. In fact, they have said that they weren’t alone at that resort, as their friends were also present at the moment. Despite both being married to other partners, speculation about Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel continued after Vrabel skipped a scheduled pre-draft press conference, and old clips surfaced showing Russini making ambiguous remarks about her married life.



Russini joined The Athletic in 2023 after leaving ESPN. With almost three years of service, she is saying farewell to her position. It’s not like her exit confirms the speculation, as she did so because she can’t let this backlash define her career. The scrutiny became out of control for her and impacted her family as well.

As of yet, neither of their partners has weighed in on the controversy. She was sidelined from her duties at The Athletic amid the investigation, and now this resignation suggests that Dianna wants some peace after the current public scrutiny over something that’s not yet proven and denied by both parties.

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