Quick Signs 1-Year Million Dollar Contract with Rangers

The New York Rangers have officially signed veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick to a one-year contract worth $1.55 million, as announced by the team on Wednesday. At 39 years old, Quick’s new deal comes at a crucial time for the Rangers, who are facing a tough season and are determined to strengthen their chances of making the playoffs.

Quick, who could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, has been with the Rangers since July 1, 2023. This new contract represents his third straight one-year agreement with the team. So far this season, he has appeared in 21 games, starting 17 of them, and has a record of 9 wins, 6 losses, and 2 ties.

His goals-against average (GAA) is 3.14, and his save percentage is .896. Earlier this month, Quick reached a major milestone by becoming the first U.S.-born goalie and the 15th player in NHL history to achieve 400 career wins. This milestone came during a 4-2 comeback victory against the Vegas Golden Knights on February 2.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

“It just means I’ve been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players that value winning and put that above all else,” Quick said after celebrating his 400th win. “I’m just grateful I’ve been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here. Just grateful.”

In addition to his 400 wins, Quick has also surpassed the 800-game mark, making him the 17th goalie in NHL history to reach that milestone. He achieved this during a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on March 2. Over his 18-season career, Quick has built an impressive overall record of 402 wins, 289 losses, and 88 ties. He has a career GAA of 2.49, a save percentage of .911, and 63 shutouts.

This season with the Rangers, Quick has continued to perform at a high level, matching the expectations set by his long and successful career. He has a record of 27 wins, 12 losses, and 4 ties, with a GAA of 2.83 and five shutouts in 48 games played, including 43 starts. He has also become the sixth goalie in the last 50 years to record three shutouts in a single season at the age of 39 or older.

Despite Quick’s accomplishments, the Rangers are currently struggling, having lost their last four games (0 wins, 2 losses, and 2 ties). They are now two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The team is hoping to turn their fortunes around during their ongoing three-game road trip, with their next game scheduled against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

As the Rangers push to secure a playoff spot, Quick’s experience and leadership will be crucial in helping the team navigate the remaining games of the season. Both the fans and the organization are optimistic that this new contract will help spark a much-needed turnaround for the team.

