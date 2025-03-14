American Airlines Flight Erupts in Flames at Denver International Airport, Footage Reveals

A potentially catastrophic event was avoided when an American Airlines flight burst into flames just after taking off from Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday. Fortunately, all 172 passengers and six crew members on board were safely evacuated, with only 12 people needing treatment for minor injuries.

Recommended Videos

The incident happened as the flight was heading to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport but was rerouted to Denver International Airport because of “engine vibrations,” according to officials. Witnesses and videos that have surfaced captured the alarming moments when the plane, experiencing engine issues, caught fire while moving toward the gate.

Photos and videos posted on social media platforms, including X, show survivors climbing out onto the wing of the aircraft after the emergency evacuation. Other passengers used the emergency slides to exit the plane. “It was terrifying,” one passenger said. “We were just trying to get out as fast as we could.” As the fire spread across the plane, smoke filled the cabin, leading to urgent action from both the crew and passengers.

In total, there were 178 people on the flight, and while the fire caused significant panic, no deaths were reported. The quick response from the crew and emergency services played a crucial role in ensuring the safe evacuation of everyone on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since launched an investigation into the incident. A thorough examination of the engine failure and the resulting fire will be carried out to help prevent similar events in the future.

Sources: Yahoo, NBC/YouTube, Sputnik/X

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy