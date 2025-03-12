The European Union is considering how to respond to new import tariffs introduced by the United States without escalating tensions into a full-scale trade war. EU officials are warning against imposing retaliatory tariffs, as these could negatively impact European consumers and industries.

Instead, they are looking for more constructive solutions that align with the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument, rather than implementing broad tariffs that could raise prices on essential goods. This is especially important for industries critical to Western production, such as semiconductor manufacturing, machine tools, and the automotive sector.

One idea being discussed is to limit the flow of goods and services tied to public health concerns, particularly those from U.S.-based social media companies. Recent debates have focused on the harmful effects of social media on mental health, family relationships, and even democratic systems.

Experts argue that social media has a strong negative impact on mental health, leads to poor time management, weakens family bonds, encourages unhealthy comparisons with others, undermines democracy, and reduces tax revenue.

As the EU considers regulatory measures, it is looking at examples from other countries. For instance, France and the UK have introduced rules requiring parental consent for minors to use social media, while South Korea has implemented nighttime bans on social media access. Other countries, such as India, have banned platforms like TikTok and WeChat due to national security concerns.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

An expert has suggested that the EU should consider imposing a tax that reflects the estimated value of young people’s mental health, noting that many Europeans are affluent and hold significant wealth. Additionally, research supports the idea that reducing social media use can improve mental health. For example, a randomized trial found that participants who blocked internet access on their smartphones for two weeks reported better focus and overall well-being, highlighting the negative effects of being constantly connected.

The EU, known for its leadership in digital regulation through frameworks like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), is now being urged to implement stricter controls on social media access, especially for younger users. This could involve taxing the revenue models of tech companies and promoting healthier alternatives with less invasive advertising.

The EU’s approach is balanced, recognizing the benefits of certain U.S. technologies while rejecting exploitative digital practices. Officials have stated that while the EU appreciates beneficial innovations and useful exports from the U.S. in many areas, it should resist modern exploitative tech practices.

This initiative could encourage Europeans to spend less time on social media and instead engage in more meaningful activities, positioning the EU as a leader in creating a healthier digital economy. There is a growing awareness that Europe, along with regions like Latin America and South Asia, has moved from benefiting from U.S. innovations to being overwhelmed by American dominance in the digital space.

As part of this regulatory shift, there is a vision to develop European technology that aligns with the region’s core values and avoids what critics describe as exploitative commercialism. The goal is to create local apps that prioritize user well-being, particularly for young people, and that could serve as global examples of a healthier digital environment.

Source: EUObserver

