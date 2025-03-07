Galaxy S25 Edge Strays from Samsung’s Usual Lineup with Unique Features

The Galaxy S25 Edge breaks away from Samsung’s usual approach by introducing unique features that set it apart from the typical lineup. Unlike Samsung’s usual strategy of releasing three flagship phones at the same time, the S25 Edge stands on its own, offering a design and set of specifications that make it noticeably different from its S25 counterparts.

Recommended Videos

One of the most obvious differences is the phone’s physical size. While the S25+ has a fairly standard build, the S25 Edge is much slimmer, measuring just 6mm thick. This ultra-thin design is paired with a lighter weight of around 162g, which is surprisingly close to the weight of the regular Galaxy S25. This combination of slimness and lightness hints at some clever engineering inside the phone to make such a compact design possible.

The unique design is matched by a different camera setup. Unlike the S25+, which has a triple-camera system, the S25 Edge comes with a dual-camera setup. While exact details about the cameras are still unclear, rumors suggest it might include a 200MP main camera, possibly similar to the high-resolution sensor found in the S25 Ultra, along with a 12MP secondary camera. The lack of a third camera suggests that Samsung is taking a different approach to photography with this model.

The phone is powered by a 3,900mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the 4,000mAh battery in the S25+. However, given the S25 Edge’s much smaller size, this battery might still provide similar usage time.

The price of the S25 Edge also highlights its unique position. While the exact cost hasn’t been revealed, it’s expected to be close to the price of the Galaxy S25+, which is currently around $1,200. This is interesting because the S25 Edge has a smaller battery and fewer cameras than the S25+. However, the phone’s standout design and the possibility of premium materials, like a ceramic back, could explain the higher price.

Another way the S25 Edge stands out is in its availability. Instead of being released globally like most Samsung phones, reports suggest it will have a limited rollout, possibly targeting specific markets. With an expected production run of around 40,000 units in May, it seems Samsung is aiming for exclusivity rather than trying to appeal to a mass audience.

In summary, the Galaxy S25 Edge represents a bold move for Samsung. Its ultra-slim design, unique camera setup, and limited availability give it a distinct identity that sets it apart from the usual incremental upgrades seen in the Galaxy S series. While we don’t yet know all the details about its performance and features, the S25 Edge’s focus on a niche market and premium design make it a standout product in Samsung’s flagship lineup. Its planned unveiling on April 16th at a separate Unpacked event further cements its status as a standalone device rather than just another addition to the S25 series.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy