Google users receive suspicious-looking email about money they’re owed, and this time it’s actually real, here’s how much you could get

Millions of Americans with Android phones are eligible for a share of a $135 million settlement from Google. The emails landing in inboxes are legitimate, and the payout stems from a class action lawsuit alleging that Android devices were collecting cellular data in the background without users’ permission.

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The case, Taylor v. Google LLC, was filed in 2020. As detailed by CNET, the core allegation was that Android phones were sending data to Google even when idle, with all apps closed, burning through cellular data users never intended to use. Google has not admitted wrongdoing, stating the lawsuit “mischaracterized standard industry practices that keep Android safe,” but agreed to the settlement to resolve the claims.

To qualify, you must be a US resident who used an Android device with a cellular data plan at any point since November 12, 2017. You also cannot be a class member in a separate California lawsuit, Csupo v. Google LLC, which recently settled for $350 million. If neither of those conditions applies, you are likely eligible.

Individual payouts are capped at $100, but the exact amount depends on how many claims are filed

The $135 million pot will be divided among an estimated 100 million eligible claimants, after attorney fees, taxes, and administrative costs are deducted. Individual payments are capped at $100. After the initial distribution, any remaining funds will be redistributed to members who already received a payment, or donated to a court-approved organization if redistribution is not feasible.

Google will pay $135 million to settle a lawsuit over allegations that the company collected data from Android users. https://t.co/uHI0pFQCqx — The News-Times (@NewsTimes) April 10, 2026

Google’s pattern of rolling back user-facing privacy tools has drawn scrutiny beyond this lawsuit, amid its decision to remove dark web monitoring that millions of account holders had relied on to check for data leaks. The settlement does require Google to make some changes going forward. The company will update its Google Play terms of service to disclose that certain data transfers occur passively, even when a device is idle, and that cellular data may be used when Wi-Fi is unavailable. Google will also fully stop collecting background data when the “allow background data usage” toggle is switched off, giving users more direct control.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for June 23. Payments will only be issued after the court grants final approval and any appeals are resolved, which means there is no immediate timeline. The deadline to opt out or object in writing to the court is May 29.

To receive payment, eligible users should select a preferred payment method on the official settlement website before the June 23 hearing. Settlement administrators will attempt to send payments automatically even if no action is taken, but Android users already dealing with platform reliability issues know that relying on automated systems to work without input is a risk not worth taking. Submitting payment details directly is the safest way to ensure you receive what you are owed.

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