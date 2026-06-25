A crime TikToker organized a grenade attack on the wrong house, and a mother lost both her legs while she slept

A TikToker who built a large following reporting on gang crime has been sentenced to life in prison after being found responsible for organizing a grenade attack that hit the wrong house. The case, detailed by VT, centers on 30 year old Joseph Said, who operated under the handle Foxy Spy and used his platform to document gang activity while allegedly remaining embedded in the same criminal underworld. Prosecutors said the attack was carried out by mistake, with the person tasked with the bombing targeting a neighboring property instead of the intended address.

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The intended targets were reportedly linked to a failed drug deal involving Said’s criminal group, and prosecutors believe the buyers were being fined for that failure. The explosion occurred while a mother and her young daughter were asleep inside their home, and the impact was severe. The mother’s injuries required both of her legs to be amputated, and her daughter also sustained serious injuries.

Court documents revealed a message Said allegedly sent the day after the explosion, asking how the attack could have hit the wrong house. In addition to the life sentence for this incident, authorities said Said had organized a separate attack in Satra, which contributed to his sentencing. He was arrested in December after spending time outside of Sweden.

Four other men were also sentenced over the same string of attacks

Said was not the only one facing consequences. In total, five men were sentenced in connection with the attacks, with Philip Persson, 34, receiving 13 years and 10 months for four counts of attempted murder, serious public destruction, and serious unlawful threats.

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for life after organizing a grenade attack that ended up hitting the wrong house



Joseph Said was known on TikTok making videos about criminal gangs pic.twitter.com/2whbZTX9vz — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 25, 2026

He was the only one to admit to the crime, confessing that he threw the grenade, news that has surfaced amid a broader rise in viral safety scares circulating online, including a Waymo highway chase that drew attention this week. Jelal Issa, 30, was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months for aiding and abetting serious public destruction and serious unlawful threats. One other person was acquitted, though the victims’ family had hoped for harsher punishments for everyone involved.

The family’s lawyer, Anmol Dhaliwal, said they are largely satisfied with the outcome, but noted the family is dealing with lasting physical and psychological trauma. According to Wikipedia’s overview of bombings in Sweden, the country has dealt with a high volume of grenade and explosive related incidents since 2018, affecting both low income suburbs and affluent districts.

Police have noted that many of the grenades used in these attacks, including the M75 model, originate from the Yugoslav Wars, and officials have at times compared Sweden’s per capita rate of such attacks to countries like Mexico. A trend that has also coincided with unrelated viral mishaps such as a Tesla Autopilot crash drawing scrutiny in the United States this week.

Persson’s confession and the life sentence handed to Said remain the most significant outcomes of the case so far.

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