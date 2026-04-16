A man with convictions for battery and assaulting a cop allegedly went on a random killing spree, and now his lawyer says he poses no danger

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, is facing two counts of malice murder, aggravated assault, and multiple gun charges after investigators say he carried out a series of random shootings across DeKalb County, Georgia. As detailed by Court TV, his attorney has filed a motion seeking bond, arguing he is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community. The motion directly states that Abel “poses no significant threat of danger to any person, to the community, or to any property in the community.”

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The alleged spree began just after 12:50 AM when a woman was shot multiple times outside a Checkers restaurant in unincorporated DeKalb County. She was transported to a hospital but did not survive. Around 2:00 AM, Brookhaven officers found a 49-year-old unhoused man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley described it as a “completely random attack,” noting the victim was asleep when he was shot from a passing car.

The final shooting was reported at 6:50 AM, when another woman was found shot and stabbed on a sidewalk in DeKalb County. As reported by Newsweek, federal officials identified her as Lauren Bullis, a 40-year-old Department of Homeland Security employee who worked as an auditor in the DHS Office of Inspector General. She had been out walking her dog at the time.

DHS secretary and family members have responded to Bullis’ death

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin released a statement following Abel’s arrest, saying, “These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims.” Mullin also noted that Abel was naturalized by the Biden Administration in 2022, adding that since President Trump took office, USCIS has implemented measures to prevent individuals with criminal histories from attaining citizenship.

On Monday, Olaolukitan Adon Abel murdered three people, including a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, who was brutally shot and stabbed to death while she was walking her dog.



This monster was naturalized by the Biden administration.



Adon Abel also possesses a prior criminal record… pic.twitter.com/aExWgmdkGo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 15, 2026

Bullis’ cousin, Lee Renfroe, mourned her publicly, writing that she was “taken from us way too soon” and describing her as a “very special family member.” Her social media presence showed she was an avid runner who regularly participated in races and was a member of the Runners Loving Running Facebook group.

Investigators connected the three crime scenes through a single detail: a silver Volkswagen Jetta spotted leaving the first location. Authorities used vehicle tracking technology to follow the car to Troup County, where Abel was arrested during a traffic stop. Amid a broader pattern of random shooting incidents across the U.S., the case drew significant attention given the apparent absence of any connection between Abel and his alleged victims.

Federal officials noted that Abel is a naturalized citizen born in the United Kingdom, with a prior criminal record that includes convictions for sexual battery, battery against a police officer, obstruction, assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism. Despite that history, his attorney Jamie Schickler has pressed forward with the bond request, asserting he poses no significant risk of failing to appear in court. The DHS Secretary’s public comments on Abel’s naturalization also drew attention, amid recent reporting on Virginia’s Lt. Gov. gun violence case that similarly raised questions about criminal history and public accountability.

Abel currently faces two counts of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records. His bond hearing is scheduled for April 27.

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