Former Virginia Lt. Gov. killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, but the chilling 911 call from his son is heartbreaking

New details have emerged regarding a tragic murder-suicide involving former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his estranged wife, Cerina Fairfax. The incident, which has left the community in shock, took place in the early hours of Thursday, April 16, at the couple’s home in Annandale, Virginia.

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According to People, police reports indicate that both of the couple’s teenage children, Cameron and Carys, were inside the house when the violence occurred. In a harrowing turn of events, their son Cameron was the one who called 911 to alert authorities that his father had shot and killed his mother. Chief Kevin Davis of the Fairfax County Police Department addressed the spontaneous nature of the event during a press conference on Thursday.

Chief Davis stated, “There wasn’t a pause, there was never a moment where someone was holed up in a room. It all happened pretty spontaneously.” It remains unclear if Justin Fairfax had already taken his own life by the time his son managed to contact emergency services. Following the shooting of his wife, whom police confirmed was hit “several times,” Justin Fairfax reportedly moved into a bedroom within the home and turned the gun on himself.

Imagine calling 911 on your own father after hearing gunshots

Chief Davis expressed deep concern for the children, noting that they are currently interacting with law enforcement. “Our main concern is for their well-being right now. They are interacting with us, and certainly the son was the one who called 911 during a very chaotic situation. I can only imagine,” Davis said. The couple, who had been married for 19 years, were in the midst of divorce proceedings at the time of the tragedy.

Investigators are now looking into recent stressors that may have precipitated the incident. Chief Davis shared that authorities are aware Justin Fairfax had recently been served with court paperwork regarding the upcoming schedule for their divorce proceedings. “We know that recently Mr. Fairfax was served some type of paperwork indicating when he was next scheduled to next appear in court for the ongoing divorce proceedings.

This Just In: Police release the 911 call from the teenage son of Justin Fairfax.



This is such a tragedy. Please say a prayer for the Fairfax children today if you can. pic.twitter.com/OY4IGMEWpC — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) April 16, 2026

That is something that we’re looking at as something that may have led to whatever happened last night that led to the murder of a mother and wife and a suicide,” Davis explained. This was not the first time police had been called to the residence. Chief Davis noted a January 2026 incident at the home, resolved without formal charges. This tragedy mirrors a recent case where a Florida politician was allegedly murdered by her husband, highlighting disturbing violence involving public figures.

The loss has triggered an outpouring of support from political figures who worked with the family. Former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement expressing his grief, saying, “Pam and I are devastated by this heartbreaking news. I had the privilege of getting to know the Fairfaxes while our families served together. We are praying for Cameron, Carys, and the entire Fairfax family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Current Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi also reached out to offer her condolences. “Virginia woke up this morning to the devastating news regarding Cerina Fairfax and former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends. Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials,” Hashmi said.

Justin Fairfax served as the lieutenant governor of Virginia from 2018 to 2022. His political career was marked by his historic election as only the second African-American in Virginia history to hold statewide office. Throughout his tenure, he maintained a legal career, a practice consistent with the role of Virginia lieutenant governors. However, his time in office was not without significant controversy. In 2019, he faced serious sexual assault allegations from two women, Vanessa C. Tyson and Meredith Watson.

Fairfax vehemently denied these claims, asserting that the allegations were part of a coordinated smear campaign. Despite widespread calls for his resignation from fellow politicians and the public, he remained in office until the conclusion of his term. The details surrounding his private life and the recent dissolution of his marriage underscore the complexities of a public figure’s life behind closed doors.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on the welfare of the two children left behind in the wake of this sudden and violent loss.

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