A woman went to a NYC neurologist for migraines and dizziness, then says his attempt to ‘relieve physical stress’ turned into SA

A Manhattan neurologist faces serious legal trouble after being indicted on charges of sexually abusing two patients inside his private practice. Dr. Tariq Lamki, who is 51, allegedly carried out these acts while claiming he was performing massages to help with medical symptoms. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed the indictment, noting that the incidents took place at 14th Street Medical Arts, which sits near Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village.

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As reported by the NY Post, according to the indictment, the first incident occurred on August 25. A 32-year-old patient visited the office seeking help for migraines and dizziness. Lamki reportedly told her to lie on her back on an examination table, claiming it was a way to “relieve physical stress.”

Once she was in position, he allegedly began touching her inappropriately, including her private parts. The patient was able to overpower him and sit up, but the situation didn’t end there. Prosecutors claim that even after the assault, Lamki offered to “go to your house and give you massages,” whenever he was off the clock.

He is facing two counts of first-degree sexual abuse

A second incident allegedly occurred on September 2, involving a 23-year-old patient. During this visit, Lamki brought the woman into an exam room and started massaging her back. The situation escalated when he touched her buttocks and moved his hands under her skirt.

A Manhattan neurologist, Dr. Tariq Lamki, is accused of sexually abusing two patients during “massages” he claimed would relieve stress and pain.



He faces charges including first-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching. pic.twitter.com/JCzaQGznsa — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 14, 2026

When the patient tried to stand up, she found herself unable to move because Lamki was pressing his weight on top of her. The court documents state that he then told her to lie on her back, at which point he grabbed her breasts and continued to fondle her private parts.

The abuse reportedly stopped only after Lamki moved the victim into an upright position. He then suggested that she use a “vaginal wand” to help with her neurological pain. Notably, the victim recorded the interaction. In the recording, she can be heard swatting at Lamki while telling him that her pain was “not there” as he continued the assault.

Lamki is now facing two counts each of first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and third-degree sexual abuse. He appeared before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Cori Weston and pleaded not guilty to all charges. While the prosecution requested bail set at $100,000, the judge set it at $25,000.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg addressed the gravity of the situation in a statement. “A doctor’s appointment should never end in sexual abuse,” Bragg said. “This investigation is ongoing. I urge anyone who has been assaulted by a doctor to call our Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Bureau at 212-335-4308.”

On the other side of the courtroom, Lamki’s attorney, George Vomvolakis, maintains that his client is innocent. “Dr Lamki adamantly denies these allegations,” Vomvolakis said. “He has treated thousands of patients over his 22-year career without any prior complaints and is eager to clear his name.”

If Lamki is convicted of first-degree sexual abuse, he faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years. He is currently scheduled to return to court later. Meanwhile, 14th Street Medical Arts has not provided a comment regarding the situation.

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