Diddy wears the same hat on every walk at Fort Dix, and newly obtained footage shows him making his rounds

Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted walking the grounds at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, offering a rare look at his daily life inside the federal facility. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows the Bad Boy founder making his rounds on Monday afternoon. He was seen wearing a light T-shirt, shorts, sneakers, and a hat, an outfit that reportedly stays the same every time he steps outside for his walk.

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Sources with direct knowledge of the situation say Combs spends about two hours walking the compound each day, typically between 1 PM and 3 PM when weather allows. The video captured him at 2 PM, right in the middle of that usual stretch. Beyond the walks, he reportedly spends time listening to music on a tablet and working at the facility’s chapel.

The sighting comes amid recent discussion of a possible pardon from President Trump, though there has been no indication a decision is imminent. Combs has already caught a break regarding his time in custody, as his projected release date was recently moved up to February 23, 2028, a shift from the previous April 2028 date, which itself had been pushed up from an original June 2028 target.

His time behind bars traces back to a mixed jury verdict

Combs was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. A jury acquitted him of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that were part of the original case. Since his sentencing, he has had to adjust to life at FCI Fort Dix, a facility that operates under strict federal regulations, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Diddy caught on video during his daily walk inside federal prison. https://t.co/5MzJ2i2qCZ pic.twitter.com/dSl6ZgpSwi — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2026

The pardon talk surrounding Combs comes as the White House has separately been weighing a broader 250th anniversary pardon push, though it remains unclear whether his name has come up as part of any formal list. That effort has drawn attention for the scale of names reportedly under consideration.

The facility itself operates with its own set of rules and resources for inmates. New arrivals are given an Admissions and Orientation Handbook, which explains the programs and regulations they will encounter during their confinement, and inmates have access to a commissary that was first established by the Department of Justice back in 1930. Funds for commissary purchases are typically provided by family, friends, or other outside sources and are held in a bank type account.

Life inside also involves specific procedures for legal activities, ensuring that inmates have access to legal reference materials and counsel while preparing documents. The institution maintains compliance standards tied to the Prison Rape Elimination Act, and an audit was conducted by an outside contractor to confirm that the Federal Bureau of Prisons follows those safety guidelines. Adjusting to a demanding, regimented routine away from a familiar spotlight has been a theme other public figures have touched on this year, including Matt Damon’s Odyssey set experience.

For those ordered by a court to voluntarily surrender, the U.S. Marshals Service provides specific instructions on how to report to a facility on a designated surrender date. Combs, for now, is maintaining a set routine built around his daily walks and his chapel work while he waits out his sentence.

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