Florida man allegedly asked children to pet him before pepper-spraying family at pet store

A routine visit to a Florida pet store allegedly spiraled into a violent confrontation after a 75-year-old man made a bizarre comment to two children, according to police. What began as an uncomfortable interaction quickly escalated, leaving a father, a child, and several employees affected by pepper spray.

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Marshall Avener was arrested in Gainesville following the July 8 incident and is facing battery and child abuse charges. He is currently being held without bond as authorities continue to investigate the case.

According to WCJB, officers responded to Pet Supermarket on Northwest 13th Street in Gainesville that evening after receiving reports that pepper spray had been discharged inside the business. Investigators said the confrontation unfolded inside the pet store after Marshall Avener allegedly approached a family shopping with their two children. Their investigation revealed that Avener allegedly first asked if they wanted to pet his dog. When the family did not respond, he allegedly turned to the children and asked if they wanted to pet him.

It’s hard to believe this all started with a simple question

The children’s father stepped in to confront Avener while the rest of the family walked away from the situation. However, according to police, the encounter did not end there. Avener allegedly returned to confront the father three separate times, continuing the argument instead of leaving. The confrontation is another reminder of how quickly public outings involving families can spiral, much like a recent incident at a trampoline park where a child’s birthday celebration turned into an alleged racist confrontation.

Authorities allege that during the confrontation, Avener attempted to grab one of the children before pulling out pepper spray. He allegedly sprayed the father, one of the children, and several pet store employees before leaving the scene in his vehicle.

The incident is one of several recent cases that have raised concerns about children’s safety in public places. One recent case in Oregon involved a naked man who was accused of trying to pull a 7-year-old girl away from her mother at a park before bystanders intervened.

The getaway did not last long. According to AOL, officers located Avener at his home shortly afterward. The family later identified him in a lineup, leading directly to his arrest on battery and child abuse charges.

Avener has not yet entered a plea, and it remains unclear whether he has retained an attorney. As of now, he remains in custody without bond while the case moves through the legal system.

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