‘I immediately thought they had found my mom,’ Amy McHale’s daughter said, before homicide detectives searched the home for human remains a week later

The FBI uncovered a cache of weapons and dangerous contraband inside a home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood, raising fresh hope for families still searching for missing loved ones, as detailed by BoredPanda. The three-story brick house at 400 West Chew Avenue is owned by 44-year-old Eugene Albert Horsch. Federal agents searched the property in hazmat suits on June 27 after a separate incident exposed illicit materials connected to the home.

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The case began after a U.S. park ranger intervened in a disturbance involving Horsch and a woman in a black BMW near Independence Hall on June 19. Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the ranger heard the woman claim Horsch intended to hurt her. A search of the vehicle turned up narcotics, fentanyl, marijuana, and two firearms with filed-off serial numbers, along with a forged U.S. DEA badge bearing Horsch’s photograph and a fake identification card for Blair Tonzelli, a woman reported missing in 2023.

Once agents secured the house, they found a 55-gallon drum connected to water lines, unidentified chemicals, and a handwritten note referencing serial killer Ted Bundy. Investigators also recovered 120 pieces of ballistic evidence inside the property. Vanore said the chemicals were potentially being used to manufacture explosives, and while a sump pump in the home resembled a hole in the ground, no bodies were found during the search.

The raid has reopened a decade-old disappearance

The discovery has reignited interest in the case of Amy McHale, who disappeared on June 13, 2016. Amy had told her daughter, Amanda Stofer, that she was staying at the Horsch residence shortly before she vanished. Amy’s former husband and Eugene’s father, Raymond Charles Horsch, lived in the house at the time and claimed she was simply gone when he woke up the next morning. Raymond, who died in 2025, had a lengthy criminal record that included forgery and substance manufacturing convictions.

🚨 EUGENE HORSCH ORDERED HELD IN FEDERAL CUSTODY AS OLNEY INVESTIGATION CONTINUES 🚨



The Olney man at the center of an expanding investigation involving multiple missing women will remain in federal custody after a judge ordered him detained pending trial.



Eugene Horsch, 44,… pic.twitter.com/FO03CjUjZz — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) June 30, 2026

Amanda Stofer said the news of the FBI raid triggered an immediate, painful reaction. “I immediately thought they had found my mom,” she said. The current search of the property did not turn up evidence specifically linked to Amy, though her family remains hopeful the investigation will eventually bring closure. The case is unfolding amid a separate FBI crime statistics report that drew criticism from political commentators this week.

Amy’s mother, Gloria McHale, described the toll of the last decade. “I just want people to keep looking for her,” she said. “Somebody knows something.”

The home is also tied to the disappearance of Blair Tonzelli, who reportedly worked as a home healthcare aide at the property. Witnesses described Horsch as a “sociopath” during his arrest and alleged he claimed to know which chemicals could dissolve human remains. Horsch has not publicly addressed the allegations connecting him to either woman’s disappearance.

Elsewhere this week, an unrelated California nectarine giveaway was also drawing national attention online, a reminder of how differently local stories can spread. Horsch is currently held on $500,000 bail on weapons and narcotics charges, and he has not been charged in connection with either disappearance.

Investigators have said they intend to examine the property’s history dating back before Horsch took ownership.

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