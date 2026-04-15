Nebraska cops open fire on knife-wielding woman inside Walmart as police reveal the terrifying moment they had no choice

Nebraska police fatally shot a knife-wielding woman inside a Walmart after she slashed a 3-year-old boy in the face during what authorities are calling a kidnapping attempt. As reported by NBC News, the incident unfolded Tuesday morning in Omaha when officers responded to a chaotic scene outside the store. Noemi Guzman, 31, was shot by two officers after she refused to drop a stolen knife and made multiple threats with the weapon, according to police.

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The child, who was in a shopping cart at the time, suffered a large cut across his face but is expected to recover. Omaha Deputy Police Chief Scott Gray confirmed the boy’s injuries were non-life-threatening during a news conference. The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital by Omaha Fire Department medics, where he received treatment. No officers were injured in the confrontation, and the department later shared an update confirming the outcome.

The call to 911 came in at 9:13 AM, with a woman requesting police assistance. Gray said another voice could be heard in the background shouting, “Stop. Keep walking.” When officers arrived around 9:20 AM, they found Guzman outside the Walmart holding the knife to the child in the shopping cart. Body camera footage and surveillance video captured the moment she swiped the knife at the boy, cutting his face. Officers immediately gave commands for her to drop the weapon, but she refused. At least one officer fired, killing Guzman at the scene.

Gray described a terrifying sequence of events leading up to the shooting

The child was with a caretaker inside the store when Guzman approached them, brandishing a large knife she had allegedly stolen from the store. She then took control of the child, essentially kidnapping him, and ordered the caretaker to walk ahead of the shopping cart. The two moved through the store and into the parking lot, with Guzman following closely behind, knife in hand. Outside, the caretaker and Guzman engaged in a verbal altercation until police arrived.

The motive behind Guzman’s actions remains unclear. Police said there’s no indication she knew the child or the caretaker, and it appears she shoplifted the knife just before the confrontation. Walmart released a statement calling the violence “unacceptable” and said the company is cooperating with the investigation. A spokesperson for the store emphasized their commitment to safety but did not provide additional details about the incident.

There is no threat to the public. This appears to be an isolated incident. When officers arrived, they encountered a woman who cut an approximately 3-year-old boy with large knife. Officers shot the woman, who died at the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) April 14, 2026

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer praised the officers’ response, calling their actions professional and decisive. “The responding officers acted with professionalism and direct action to intervene and save a child’s life,” he said. “The community can be reassured in knowing that Omaha police officers stand ready to act with courage and decisiveness in the most serious situations to protect the public.” Mayor John W. Ewing Jr. echoed those sentiments, thanking police for their quick response, which he said prevented a larger tragedy.

The investigation is still ongoing, with the Omaha Police Department’s Officer-Involved Investigations Team leading the effort. They’re being assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and sheriff’s offices from Douglas and Sarpy counties. Body camera footage from the officers and surveillance video from the store are being reviewed as part of the probe. The department has also asked any witnesses who may have seen or recorded the incident to come forward.

Guzman’s death marks the latest in a string of high-profile police shootings involving individuals armed with knives. These incidents often spark debates about the use of force, especially when children are involved. In this case, police say the officers had no choice but to fire after Guzman ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon and continued to threaten the child. The department’s policy requires officers to place themselves on paid critical incident leave following such events, and both officers involved in the shooting have been temporarily reassigned.

The child’s caretaker, who has not been publicly identified, played a crucial role in the moments after the shooting. Along with a bystander, they immediately removed the boy from the shopping cart and began administering first aid. Their quick actions likely helped stabilize the child before medics arrived. Gray said the caretaker’s cooperation with police has been invaluable in piecing together what happened inside the store.

Walmart’s involvement in the incident has also drawn attention. The knife Guzman used was allegedly stolen from the store just before the confrontation. It’s unclear whether store employees noticed the theft or attempted to intervene before the situation escalated. Walmart has not commented on whether it will review its security protocols in light of the incident, but the company has faced criticism in the past over safety concerns at its locations.

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