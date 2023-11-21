All Hunter x Hunter Arcs, Filler and Non-Filler Explained

All Hunter x Hunter filler and non-filler arcs.

November 21st, 2023 by Areeba Khan
All Hunter x Hunter Arcs, Filler and Non-Filler Explained
Image: Yoshihiro Togashi

Based on the manga of the same name by Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter x Hunter has received two anime series composed of a bunch of different story arcs.

But not every single episode of these series is canon. Hunter x Hunter has significantly less filler than most contemporary long-running anime, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Here’s the rundown on all Hunter x Hunter arcs along with their filler episodes.

Hunter x Hunter Filler and Non-Filler Arcs 

The Hunter x Hunter franchise consists of two main anime series. The original anime first came out in 1999 and the reboot aired in 2011. The latter is often praised for its superior animation, and follows the manga more faithfully, although both series have surprisingly little filler.

Related: How Old is Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter?

Let’s present a breakdown of the filler episodes by arc in both shows below:

All Hunter x Hunter (1999) Arcs and Fillers

Story ArcAnime Episodes Filler Episodes 
Hunter Exam ArcEpisodes 1 to 31Episodes 2, 7, and 18 to 20
Zoldyck Family ArcEpisodes 32 to 36None
Heavens Arena ArcEpisodes 37 to 44None
Yorknew City ArcEpisodes 45 to 70None
Greed Island ArcEpisodes 71 to 92None

All Hunter x Hunter (2011) Arcs and Fillers

Story ArcAnime Episodes Filler Episodes 
Hunter Exam ArcEpisodes 1 to 21Episode 13  
Zoldyck Family ArcEpisodes 22 to 25Episode 26 
Heavens Arena ArcEpisodes 27 to 36None
Yorknew City ArcEpisodes 37 to 58None
Greed Island ArcEpisodes 59 to 75None
Chimera Ant ArcEpisodes 76 to 136None
13th Hunter Chairman Election ArcEpisodes 137 to 148None

Episodes 2 and 7 of the 1999 Hunter x Hunter anime are slow-paced filler episodes that help establish the setting of the story while episodes 18 to 20 mark a three-episode anime-only arc that is completely irrelevant to the main story.
Hunter x Hunter’s 2011 reboot has even less filler than the original 1999 version, with only episodes 13 and 26 being skippable recaps. You can watch the Hunter x Hunter reboot on Crunchyroll or read the manga via the official Manga Plus app.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Areeba Khan has been writing in the entertainment niche since 2020. Her favorite anime include Death Note, Monster, Code Geass, and Naruto. When she’s not watching or writing about anime, she likes to read, cosplay, and watch Christopher Nolan movies.

More Stories by Areeba Khan

More on Attack of the Fanboy :