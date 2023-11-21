All Hunter x Hunter Arcs, Filler and Non-Filler Explained

Image: Yoshihiro Togashi

Based on the manga of the same name by Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter x Hunter has received two anime series composed of a bunch of different story arcs.

But not every single episode of these series is canon. Hunter x Hunter has significantly less filler than most contemporary long-running anime, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Here’s the rundown on all Hunter x Hunter arcs along with their filler episodes.

Hunter x Hunter Filler and Non-Filler Arcs

The Hunter x Hunter franchise consists of two main anime series. The original anime first came out in 1999 and the reboot aired in 2011. The latter is often praised for its superior animation, and follows the manga more faithfully, although both series have surprisingly little filler.

Let’s present a breakdown of the filler episodes by arc in both shows below:

All Hunter x Hunter (1999) Arcs and Fillers

Story Arc Anime Episodes Filler Episodes Hunter Exam Arc Episodes 1 to 31 Episodes 2, 7, and 18 to 20 Zoldyck Family Arc Episodes 32 to 36 None Heavens Arena Arc Episodes 37 to 44 None Yorknew City Arc Episodes 45 to 70 None Greed Island Arc Episodes 71 to 92 None

All Hunter x Hunter (2011) Arcs and Fillers

Story Arc Anime Episodes Filler Episodes Hunter Exam Arc Episodes 1 to 21 Episode 13 Zoldyck Family Arc Episodes 22 to 25 Episode 26 Heavens Arena Arc Episodes 27 to 36 None Yorknew City Arc Episodes 37 to 58 None Greed Island Arc Episodes 59 to 75 None Chimera Ant Arc Episodes 76 to 136 None 13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc Episodes 137 to 148 None

Episodes 2 and 7 of the 1999 Hunter x Hunter anime are slow-paced filler episodes that help establish the setting of the story while episodes 18 to 20 mark a three-episode anime-only arc that is completely irrelevant to the main story.

Hunter x Hunter’s 2011 reboot has even less filler than the original 1999 version, with only episodes 13 and 26 being skippable recaps. You can watch the Hunter x Hunter reboot on Crunchyroll or read the manga via the official Manga Plus app.

