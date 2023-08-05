Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War English Sub Part 2 Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Blood continues to be shed at the Seireitei in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2. The Quincy invasion rages on and despite the Gotei 13 securing some apparent victories, things continue to go in favor of the Quincies and their leader, Yhwach. The latest episode was no exception, but it also delivered another visual spectacle in the fight against Mask De Masculine, no ten counts needed. Prepare for the English sub release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 19 here!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 19 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode 19 will release on Saturday, August 12. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Part 2 Episode 19 Release Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

If you want to catch the episode as it drops but live in different regions from the ones listed above, we’ve got you covered! Check this release time zone guide for TYBW Episode 19 here!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Mask De Masculine steals the show along with his (literally) undying fandom.

RECAP: Mask De Masculine Meets His Match, and an Ominous Post-Credit Scene Teases Episode 19 of TYBW

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Mask De Masculine was easily the most flamboyant, silly Quincy member of the Stern Ritters yet. The masked wrestler, and answer to the question “What if you made Incineroar a humanoid?” provides some stiff competition for defenders of the Seireitei but as expected, Renji Abarai’s appearance cuts this domination short. Even though Masculine has his deadly strength, killer moves, and a healing factor supplied by a disturbingly resilient fan, James, he finds himself pinned by the end.

The ensuing battle is extremely one-sided, with Renji unleashing his incredible snake-themed Bankai. The ability, So-Oh Zabimaru, unleashes a fatal finisher called Zaga Teppo that clamps down on the brawler with fiery snake fans, reducing him to crumbling ash.

However, the post-credits scene suggests this might still not be enough. James dies when Mask dies, his soul being absorbed into Yhwach before the Quincy king disappears, asleep. He will be back with a vengeance, but his sleep must not be disturbed.

- This article was updated on August 5th, 2023