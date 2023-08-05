Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War English Sub Part 2 Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Prepare for the English sub release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 19 here!

August 5th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 19 Release Date
Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Blood continues to be shed at the Seireitei in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2. The Quincy invasion rages on and despite the Gotei 13 securing some apparent victories, things continue to go in favor of the Quincies and their leader, Yhwach. The latest episode was no exception, but it also delivered another visual spectacle in the fight against Mask De Masculine, no ten counts needed. Prepare for the English sub release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 19 here!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 19 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode 19 will release on Saturday, August 12. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
Part 2 Episode 19 Release Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

Related: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead English Sub Episode 5 Release Date

If you want to catch the episode as it drops but live in different regions from the ones listed above, we’ve got you covered! Check this release time zone guide for TYBW Episode 19 here!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:30 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:30 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)11:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:30 PM GMT
Europe4:30 PM CEST
Moscow5:30 PM MSK
India8:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand9:30 PM ICT
Philippines10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Mask De Masculine steals the show along with his (literally) undying fandom.

RECAP: Mask De Masculine Meets His Match, and an Ominous Post-Credit Scene Teases Episode 19 of TYBW

Bleach-Thousand-Year-Blood-War-Part-2-Episode-19-Release
Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Mask De Masculine was easily the most flamboyant, silly Quincy member of the Stern Ritters yet. The masked wrestler, and answer to the question “What if you made Incineroar a humanoid?” provides some stiff competition for defenders of the Seireitei but as expected, Renji Abarai’s appearance cuts this domination short. Even though Masculine has his deadly strength, killer moves, and a healing factor supplied by a disturbingly resilient fan, James, he finds himself pinned by the end.

The ensuing battle is extremely one-sided, with Renji unleashing his incredible snake-themed Bankai. The ability, So-Oh Zabimaru, unleashes a fatal finisher called Zaga Teppo that clamps down on the brawler with fiery snake fans, reducing him to crumbling ash.

However, the post-credits scene suggests this might still not be enough. James dies when Mask dies, his soul being absorbed into Yhwach before the Quincy king disappears, asleep. He will be back with a vengeance, but his sleep must not be disturbed.

- This article was updated on August 5th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :