Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode 18 English Sub Release Date and Time

One deadly clash wraps up as another group of enemies squares up in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: The Separation. Ichigo makes substantial progress in his training while the Seireitei gets perilously close to losing more defenders. As one Soul Reaper gets taken down, their comrades stand-in to finish the job. If one thing is clear, it’s that the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 18 will make for similarly exciting developments!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 18 English Sub Release Date and Time

The English sub for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 18 will release on Saturday, August 5, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

For those wanting to know when the episode releases in their region, check the time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Komamura makes the ultimate sacrifice while the ring gong sounds off for a match against the deadly Mask De Masculine.

Sajin Komamura Chooses Not to Leave Comrades to the Wolves as Mask De Masculine Enters the Ring in TYBW Episode 17

In the episode “Heart of Wolf” we see the literal exemplar of this with Sajin Komamura, who defends his comrades to the last. His Bankai, the unbelievably badass Tengen Myo-oh Dangai Joue, is a giant devoid of its usual armor, exchanging armor, its essence of life for a state of massive power. It is Sajin’s way of sacrificing himself in battle, but what a way to go.

Meanwhile, not every fight is going so well. Mask De Masculine, one of the more flamboyant and odd Stern Ritters, is a one-man Quincy army taking down multiple Soul Reapers as he goes. As he is confronted by Kensei Muguruma, the episode closes, but this is only the beginning of the battle for Mask. He may be a worthy opponent, but his worst nightmare, Renji, has yet to appear. Meanwhile, in the post-credits scene, we see Ichigo channeling enormous power, suggesting he could be back soon.

