Do You Need to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Before Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a sequel to the world-famous anime and manga series The Seven Deadly Sins, has taken fans by surprise since its release. While the new series does not focus on the same characters we know and love, it does maintain the same charm and intriguing story that the original possessed.

However, with the show being a sequel, many fans wonder if the story can be enjoyed on its own or if it is strictly necessary to know about the events that took place before its beginning. Below, you can find all the information to answer if you need to watch The Seven Deadly Sins before The Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Beware of spoilers for The Seven Deadly Sins.

Can You Enjoy The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Without Watching The Seven Deadly Sins?

Despite being a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins, The Four Knights of the Apocalypse can be enjoyed on its own. Many characters from the original will make an appearance and certain topics will be easier to understand if you know about Meliodas’ adventures, but the show makes sure to explain what is happening to new viewers.

Nonetheless, in my experience, there are many moments and reveals throughout The Four Knights of the Apocalypse that will not have the same effect on viewers without context. If you have the time and are interested in the series, I would recommend taking the time to enjoy The Seven Deadly Sins before starting with the sequel.

How is The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Related to the Original?

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse is set in the same world as the original series, 16 years after Meliodas and his friends stopped the Demon King’s plans. Due to this, the sequel series’ events are heavily influenced by those that occurred in the past. For example, King Arthur, who used to be a kind and cheerful young man, acts as one of the main antagonists in the sequel.

Similarly, Lancelot, the son of Ban and Elaine, plays a major role in the series. Due to this, the essence of the original cast can be felt even when they are not present. Still, this does not mean that fans will not encounter Meliodas and his friends in the sequel, as they do make small appearances to help the new generation.

What is Sequel About?

Percival, a young boy who loves adventure, one day discovers that he is part of a prophecy about a group of four powerful knights destined to destroy the world. After receiving this shocking news, our hero set out on a quest to find the three other members of this prophesized team.

He is accompanied by Lancelot, the son of the legendary Ban and Elaine, who fought 16 years ago against the Demon King. However, their adventure will soon become more difficult than they expected, as the Kingdom of Camelot will try to hunt down and kill Percival and his friends. This show is a loving tribute to its predecessor and fans of the original who give it a chance will not be disappointed.

