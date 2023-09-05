Does Naruto Die in Boruto? Explained

Screenshot: Studio Pierrot

Despite not being the protagonist of Boruto, Naruto will always be a vital part of the Shinobi World. While his son is leading the new generation into the future, the blonde Uzumaki is doing his best to keep the peace that he and his friends fought for in the past.

Sadly, due to his status and strength, many adversaries still come after him, trying to eliminate him or steal Kurama. Throughout the Boruto series, Naruto has been in grave danger more than once, which can cause fans to believe he is dead. Below, we will explain if Naruto has died in Boruto and what his status is at the moment.

Naruto Has Not Found His End in Boruto Yet

On several occasions, Naruto has faced opponents that represented a serious threat to his life. However, against all odds, he has overcome every obstacle presented in his way. Not even Isshiki, the most powerful enemy yet, has been enough to defeat the Seventh Hokage. On the only occasion that his life was at risk, Kurama willingly gave his life to save Naruto from certain death.

At the moment, most of the Leaf Village, and most likely the Shinobi World as a whole, believe Naruto to have been killed by Boruto. However, this was caused due to Eida’s Omnipotence, which rewrote the world to fit Kawaki’s desire. In reality, Naruto and Hinata are asleep, hidden in a pocket dimension controlled by Kawaki.

When Has He Been Close to Dying?

Since he became Hokage, the blonde Uzumaki has been beaten near death on several occasions. His first life-or-death battle happened against Momoshiki, an Otsutsuki clan member who wanted to steal Kurama to plant a new Life Tree on Earth. He stole half of Kurama’s power before he was stopped by Sasuke, preventing Naruto from dying.

Sometime later, Isshiki Otsutsuki returned to life after fully taking over Kara’s leader, Jigen. He was several times more powerful than any other opponent the Uzumaki had fought against. His immense power forced Naruto and Kurama to use Baryon Mode, a technique that uses all the Chakra in its users’ body to give them an overall boost in power and agility.

Naruto was supposed to die after using this ability, as depleting one’s Chakra reserves is lethal. Ultimately, it was Kurama who chose to give up his life to prevent his best friend and companion from dying. Our hero lost a large portion of his power, but he remained alive even after losing the Nine-Tailed Fox.

In the most recent manga chapters, Naruto has been reported as dead, when he was kidnapped by his adopted son Kawaki. The black-haired boy idolizes the Hokage to the point of obsession, leading him to kidnap him to prevent him from dying. Although Naruto is in stasis right now, he is still alive and can not be harmed.

