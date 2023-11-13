Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 11 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: Madhouse

Episode ten of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End delved into Frieren’s past as the sole survivor of a demon attack on an elf village. Barely alive, she was found by the legendary human mage Flamme who took her as an apprentice.

Flamme taught Frieren to suppress her mana, a skill that came in handy when Aura weighed their souls on her scales. As the one with the greater mana, Frieren was able to make Aura submit and kill herself. Prepare as the journey continues with the English sub release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 11!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 11 Release Date and Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s episode 11 is all set for release on Friday, November 17, 2023. You can watch the new episode when it drops as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 10:00 AM ET.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 11 Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

Related: Who Is Aura the Guillotine In Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End?

Want to know the exact time the newest episode drops in your region? Check out our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 11 release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 2:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Episode 10 saw Frieren command Aura to kill herself after the Scales of Obedience tipped in her favor thanks to her tremendous mana.

When Does The Next Episode of the Frieren English Dub Release?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s English Dub’s first eight episodes are already available on Crunchyroll. Episode nine is set to drop on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM CT / 2:30 PM ET.

RECAP: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 10 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 11

Episode 10 sees a young but injured Frieren as the sole survivor after one of the Demon King’s generals, Basalt, leads an assault on her elf village. Frieren defeats Basalt and is found by Flamme in a state of near-death, who sees her potential and takes her in.

Image: Madhouse

While carrying Frieren to safety, Flamme encounters three powerful demons. Here we see Flamme’s true power. She constantly suppresses her mana to make her enemies underestimate her, their confidence costing them their lives. This is the skill she teaches Frieren to deceive and kill demons.

Back in the present, Aura the Guillotine places both her and Frieren’s souls in her Scales of Obedience. Frieren unleashes her full mana as a 1000-year-old mage, tipping the scales in her favor and subjugating Aura’s will. The episode ends with Aura killing herself under Frieren’s orders. The anime’s next episode will likely see the trio travel further north on their journey to Ende.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023