Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 7 English Sub Release Date & Time

In the latest episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the mage duo of Fern and Frieren went up against a vicious solar dragon. They were joined by Stark, a powerful but cowardly warrior, who nonetheless managed to prove his worth by slaying the dragon in a single powerful strike. This marked Stark officially joining the adventurers’ party as they continued their journey north in search of Aureole, the land where souls reside. Get ready for more adventure with the English sub release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 7!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 7 Release Date and Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s Episode 6 English Sub is all set to be released on Friday, October 20, 2023. The anime will stream as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 11:00 AM ET.

All hyped up to watch the upcoming episode? Check out our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 7 release time zone guide below for the exact time it drops in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Episode 6 saw Frieren and Fern joined by the Warrior Stark as the trio killed a solar dragon and continued their journey to Ende.

When Does The Next Episode of the Frieren English Dub Release?

The first four episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End English Dub are already out on Crunchyroll. Episode 5 will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM PT / 2:30 PM CT / 3:30 PM ET.

RECAP: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 6 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 7

Frieren, Fern, and Stark head out of town to confront the solar dragon on its outskirts in a much-anticipated encounter. This is the first time we see Stark in action and despite his fear, it’s undeniable that he’s a great warrior, slaying the dragon with one powerful blow. Stark then joins the mages’ party in earnest, and the trio continue their journey to Ende.

Reaching the fortress city of Waal, the three learn that passage to the Northern Lands has been completely prohibited due to monster activity. Fern and Stark try their best to find a way through, to no avail. Just when the two are about to lose hope, the town Castellan recognises Frieren as the legendary mage and allows their party through.

Episode 7, “Like a Fairy Tale,” will see the trio reach a town Frieren had previously protected from demons a day before the “Liberation Festival.” But while there, Frieren will raise her staff at someone. Given Frieren’s normally passive nature and the reported monster activity in the area, we can only conclude this person would be someone she had a not-so-friendly encounter with before, perhaps even a demon or some other kind of monster.

