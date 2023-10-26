Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: Studio MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that loves to give every member of its expansive cast some time in the spotlight, and Season 2 Episode 14 gave many of the series’ supporting cast a chance to show off their stuff in some intense battles.

Of course, the looming threat of Pseudo-Geto and his mysterious machinations still hang over Shibuya, and the episode drops more than a few hints that things are about to go very wrong for our heroes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 is scheduled to come out in Japan on November 2, 2023. The episode will also air on Crunchyroll at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET. The English dubbed version of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 will go live on November 16, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 Release Date Countdown Click Here When the Episode Drops

The Shibuya Incident keeps getting more intense by the minute, so here’s a lovely Jujutsu Kaisen time zone release chart so you can catch the action as it happens!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand September 22, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines September 22, 1:00 AM PHT

What To Do If Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 Doesn’t Appear on Crunchyroll

New episodes of Jujutus Kaisen tend to take a while to show up on the Jujtus Kaisen portal’s main page, but I found a way to watch the episodes on time. If you go to the previous episode’s page and check the next episode tab, you should be able to watch the next episode at its listed air time.

RECAP: JJK Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 15

Mei Mei and her younger brother Ui Ui continue their battle with the Smallbox Deity, which traps its foes in plague-filled coffins before burying them underground. Realizing she can’t keep dodging the Deity’s attacks, Mei Mei orders Ui Ui to allow himself to be sealed in a coffin, where he uses his Cursed Technique to suppress Deity’s powers until Mei Mei can land a killing blow.

As this happens, Kento Nanami, Maki Zenin, and Naobito Zenin head into Shibuya Station, where they encounter the sea-based Cursed Spirit Dagon. Enraged by the death of his comrade Hanami, Dagon evolves into a Cthulu-like form and unleashes his Domain Expansion to trap them on a beach, where he swarms them with carnivorous shinigami. While Megumi Fushigoro arrives to turn the tide, his plan to free everyone from Dagan’s Domain fails when his father, Toji Fushigoro, leaps into the fray.

Toji’s arrival is another wild card that will make recovering Gojo much more complicated, and his unexpected reunion with his son will surely be exciting. On top of that, Nanami is critically wounded during the battle with Dagan, severely limiting his potential to continue aiding the rescue operation.

