Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 English Sub Release Date and Time

As of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode 17, things have gone from bad to worse. The destructive duel between Sukuna and Jugo reduced most of Shibuya to a smoldering wreck.

However, that was nothing compared to the utter destruction unleashed upon the city during Sukuna’s about with his next opponent.

With the fate of countless civilians and several fan-favorite jujutsu sorcerers hanging in the balance, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are dying to know when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 is coming. Keep reading to discover when and where to catch the next exciting chapter of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 will be released on November 16, 2023. While new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 have been dropping a few minutes later than usual lately, the episode should arrive on Crunchyroll at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET.

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen’s English Dub will need to wait two weeks for the episode to be dubbed, so be sure to check Crunchyroll on December 7, 2023.

Here’s a regional timezone release guide for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 for fans who want to be there the minute the episode drops in their region.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand September 15, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines September 15, 1:00 AM PHT

RECAP: JJK Season 2 Episode 17 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 18

Desperate to rebuild his shattered ego, Haruta Shigemo tries to finish off Megumi Fushigoro, who just got done fighting his father, Toji. Deciding that he’s done messing around, Megumi summons his strongest Shikigami, Mahoraga, who is also the only one he can’t control.

Before Mahoraga can kill Megumi and Shigemo, Sukuna arrives on the scene. What follows is a battle even more destructive than Sukuna’s previous fight with Jugo, with both combatants unleashing their near-divine might against each other.

During the chaos, thousands of civilians who were still strapped in Shibuya are massacred, with the city being reduced to a slab of melted concrete by the time Sukuna defeats Mahoraga (and kills Shigemo like the pest he is.)

Never one to miss an opportunity to taunt his vessel, Sukuna ensures that Yuji can see the full scale of the destruction he caused when he regains control, bringing the young man to the brink of a mental breakdown. While the psychological damage that sukuna inflicts on Yuji is worth pondering, the episode’s final scene clarifies that the next will focus on Kento Nanami, who is seen wandering through the subway, barely clinging to life. If you’ve read the manga, I don’t need to tell you that this next episode will hurt.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023