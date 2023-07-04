Latest Anime News July 3, 2023 — One Piece English Dub Comes to Crunchyroll!

Image: ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Anime Expo has been a total treat this year, even for those passively seeing the news grace social media. We’ve seen DC collabs, glorious trailers for Attack on Titan, and tons of other exciting upcoming projects. Anime is truly becoming immensely saturated as a pop culture medium, with upcoming Korean manhwa adaptations among the upcoming exciting projects. In this installment of the latest and hottest anime news, we talk about Solo Leveling, Crunchyroll’s latest acquisitions, and the One Piece English dub!

Solo Leveling is the Latest Manhwa Adaptation Anime Fans Are Excited For

Solo Leveling, for those who haven’t checked it out, is a pretty big deal. It’s an action-fantasy web novel and webtoon series from Korea that’s made the rounds for years at this point, and while the anime was announced at Anime Expo 2022, this year we got brand-new footage to get us pumped.

It’s here that we see concepts of a fantasy anime combined with RPG-like progression for Sung Jin-woo, an E-Rank hunter who is suddenly granted a chance for seemingly infinite growth in strength. This, combined with the ability to turn those he defeats minions, makes him suddenly a formidable character in this world, while thrusting him into a power struggle between 2 incredibly powerful governing forces.

Solo Leveling will come to streaming services next winter!

Crunchyroll Unveils an Impressive Set of Anime Acquisitions

Further consolidating its position as a leading anime streaming service, Crunchyroll showcases an impressive array of shows both new and returning you can find in its catalog. This includes the following:

The Apothecary Diaries

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain

GOBLIN SLAYER Season 2

The Kingdoms of Ruin

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

To Be Hero X

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage

Black Butler

BUCCHIGIRI?!

Among these announcements are some particular standouts. Black Butler has a new season incoming, GOBLIN SLAYER is sure to turn some heads, and BUCCHIGIRI?! is the latest offering from MAPPA. In fact, there is an impressive spread of studios represented her, including OLM (who is also behind Dark Gathering) as well as Cloverworks (who also worked on Spy x Family) and Liden Films (Rurouni Kenshin 2023). This will result in a fascinating variety with this content being brought to the table.

One Piece English Dub is Coming to Crunchyroll Too!

This one, while not entirely shocking, is a blockbuster announcement for fans of one of the world’s most popular series, anime or otherwise. It’s a huge win for opening up the accessibility in terms of casually viewing One Piece, with the first batch, Episodes 1-965 coming July 5, 2023 along with 965-976 from Season 14. From there, you can expect regular installments added to Crunchyroll as they’re produced.

So if you’ve waited to get into the series for all this time, this is your chance. If you’re mad folk like some of my friends, you could buzz through this in roughly 3 weeks nonstop, no biggie. But please don’t, sleep is important. That being said, don’t sleep on this series, and keep an eye out for more of the latest anime news!