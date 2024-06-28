The Best Anime To Watch If You Love Bridgerton

Shondaland’s televised adaptation of Julia Quinn’s bodice-ripper romance novel saga Bridgerton has been a global success, with fans residing in every corner of the world. With the series’ mass appeal, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there are some Bridgerton fans that are also die-hard anime fans.

Recommended Videos

With the series being set in a fantastically reimagined regency England, colorful fashions, and heart-pounding romance sequences, there are plenty of anime, manga, and light novels that matches Bridgerton‘s energy and then some.

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion

Technically situating itself as an isekai, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion begins with the death of a young woman named Rinko, who is reborn as Raeliana – a beloved character from a novel. But Rinko is more than familiar with the source material she’s been reincarnated into: she’s destined to be murdered by her fiance. Using her knowledge of the original story, Raeliana comes up with a scheme to ensure her survival by seducing a duke with a devilish personality.

Clearly, for fans of Simon and Daphne’s relationship in Bridgerton‘s first season, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion is a no-brainer for binge-watching. While many would think it a fairy tale to be reborn into their favorite novel, audiences get to see a different side of the coin wherein Raeliana is constantly fighting for her survival, all the while missing out on the duke falling deeply in love with her.

The Rose of Versailles

For those who like Bridgerton‘s fantastical take on the regency era and Shondaland’s unique approach to adapting fashion trends from the time, they may find themselves at home with The Rose of Versailles. Originally created by Riyoko Ikeda in 1972, The Rose of Versailles is a fictionalized retelling of Marie Antionette’s life during the French Revolution, but later shifts its focus to follow Oscar Francois de Jarjayes, the daughter of a French military commander who grows up to succeed his role.

While heavily fictionalized, The Rose of Versailles is intensely beautiful, and follows two very different experiences in womanhood and fighting for personal freedoms all while making commentary on social and economic disparity.

Snow White With the Red Hair

Leaning far more into fantasy when compared to Bridgerton, Snow White With the Red Hair follows Shirayuki, an herbalist who resides in Tanbarun. Compared to the other citizens in the kingdom – her striking red hair. As she gets older, the first prince of the kingdom, Prince Raj, learns of her beautiful and unique trait; demanding that she become his concubine. Standing strong, Shirayuki reuses him, cutting her hair short and abandoning her home to travel to the neighboring kingdom of Clarines.

Later, she meets another prince named Zen Wistaria and his two aides, Mitsuhide and Kiki. Referencing it’s title – the infamous apple from the original fairy tale makes an appearance, and Prince Zen becomes poisoned. Shirayuki manages to cure him with her past herbalist experience, and begins to train in the palace to hone her skills for the royal family. Back in Tanbarun, Prince Raj realizes that he has real romantic feelings for Shirayuki, and begins to try and change his ways to win her favor; all the while, Zen and Shirayuki begin to fall hopelessly in love with one another.

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married To Her Worst Enemy

One of the more charming “villainess reincarnation” series to be released after My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom!‘s unexpected success, 7th Time Loop follows a headstrong young woman named Rishe, whose life always starts out the same way – her getting rejected by her fiance, becoming exiled or running away to start fresh in a new occupation, only to be killed by a mysterious prince, or in the crossfire of a war that said prince starts.

In her latest and seventh life, Rishe abandons her fiance only to come face-to-face with with the man himself – Prince Arnold of the Galkhein kingdom. Arnold is taken by Rishe’s brash and determined personality, as well as her quick-with and dextrous timing with a blade. Because of this, he insists that Rishe marry him, instead, and takes her to Galkhein to make her his bride. Serving as an almost one-sided enemies to lovers story, 7th Time Loop is an intriguing story that makes its male lead perfectly mysterious in an “I can fix him” sort of way that’s hard to pull yourself away from.

Arte

Taking place in 16th century Florence, Arte is an underrated period piece that follows Arte, the only daughter to the noble Spalletti house. From childhood, Arte has had an immense talent and love for painting, but when her father unexpectedly passes away, her mother tries to push her to give up her pursuit of the arts and marry well to ensure her future – something that fans of Bridgerton have seen explored time and time again in its female characters’ storylines.

Arte doesn’t want to give up her dreams, however, opting to try and find a solution to her marriage dilemma. She begins working under a master painter named Leo to hone her craft, and as time goes on, even though she tries her best to fight it, Arte begins to fall head-over-heels in love with her mentor.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy