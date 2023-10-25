My Hero Academia Chapter 406: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 405 Spoilers

Image: Kohei Horikoshi / Shueisha / Viz Media / Studio Bones / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

All for One will face one of the toughest Heroes in My Hero Academia Chapter 406. Despite having beaten All Might, the Symbol of Evil still cannot reach Shigaraki, as a new opponent has risen to the occasion and challenged him.

With Deku busy holding Shigaraki back and most Heroes out of commission, our new combatant could be the only hope left for the good guys to win the war. This will not be an easy task, as the Villain is still in the process of de-aging his body, which will nullify any damage he receives. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of My Hero Academia Chapter 406 and what happened in the previous chapter.

Beware of spoilers for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 406 Release Details

The upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 406 is set to be released this coming Monday, October 6, 2023, at around 01:00 AM JST. Shortly after, the chapter will become simultaneously available in various countries for fans to enjoy online. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be released according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 08:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Mountain Time (MST) 09:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Central Time (CT) 10:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Eastern Time (EST) 11:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Atlantic Time (AST) 12:00 PM Sunday, November 5 British Summer Time (BST) 04:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Central European Time (CEST) 05:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, November 5 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, November 5 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM Monday, November 6

Where to Read My Hero Academia Chapter 406?

Chapter 406 of Kohei Horikoshi’s world-famous manga will be released via Shueisha’s Manga Plus website and app. On this platform, fans can find the chapter translated for them to enjoy without any issues.

Manga Plus allows readers to access the first three and last three chapters of My Hero Academia for free. If you want to read the complete manga you will have to pay a small fee. On this same platform, you can also find the spin-off titles of the series, like Vigilantes and Team-Up Missions.

Chapter 405 Spoilers

Thanks to the desires of everyone who was rooting for All Might to live, Bakugo successfully saved his idol from the Symbol of Evil. Toshinori remembered the conversation he had with Sir Nighteye about the villain that would kill him. It turned out that the individual destined to kill him was All for One himself, but the people who believed in him were able to change his destiny.

While Bakugo and Toshinori spoke, a small and weakened Edgeshot exited the former’s body, revealing that he used his body to heal some of the boy’s wounds. However, he would still feel the pain, which would put him at a disadvantage during a fight. Bakugo thanked his savior and prepared to go fight. However, he was stopped by All Might who gave him a support item.

Bakugo thanked the former number-one Hero with a genuine smile. The Symbol of Evil tried to get away from the Heroes, but his rage at seeing Bakugo live held him back. He began thinking back to all the Heroes and students who dared face him during the war. Bakugo took advantage of the villain’s distraction to attack him, declaring to the world that he would be the one to help carry Deku’s burdens.

