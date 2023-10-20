Is the My Hero Academia Manga Finished?

Screenshot: Studio Bones

It is no secret that My Hero Academia is among the most beloved and successful franchises in the world. Kohei Horikoshi, the author behind this outstanding series, gave fans one of the most engaging and thrilling adventures of the last few years.

Related: My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Followers of the manga wait impatiently each week for a new chapter to be released. However, like everything in life, My Hero Academia has an end. This fact makes many fans who have not yet started the series or have not read it in a while ask if it has already ended. Below, we have answered if the My Hero Academia manga has been finished.

Beware of spoilers for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Manga Status

Screenshot. Studio Bones

As of October 2023, the My Hero Academia manga is still being released. While the author has said in the past that we are already in the final arc of the series, there is still a lot to be done before it ends. The major battles are still going on, and Deku has not yet defeated his greatest opponent, Shigaraki.

Related: Top 10 Strongest My Hero Academia Characters, Ranked

Still, as said by Horikoshi in the past, the manga will likely be finished at some point in 2024 or 2025 at the latest. Fans should enjoy these last few months we have until the story of Deku comes to an end. Nonetheless, it is my opinion that the last arc will no doubt be an amazing finale to such a great series.

Will the Manga be Adapted?

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Like many popular anime before, My Hero Academia’s manga has been adapted into a world-famous anime. The show has already six seasons, with a seventh coming out in just a few months. It is without a doubt one of the most well-known and successful anime in the world, with many fans comparing it to the likes of Dragon Ball, Naruto, or One Piece.

An anime series of this magnitude is almost certainly going to continue until the story has been told entirely. There are still many important moments and battles to be animated for fans to enjoy. Fans can be happy about the fact that My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation will most likely continue for years to come. Nevertheless, this is just speculation, as no official announcement has been made.

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023