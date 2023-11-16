My Hero Academia – Do Deku and Uraraka End Up Together?

Image: Kohei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia’s protagonist Izuku Midoriya or Deku is often shipped with his friend and classmate, Ochako Uraraka, or Uravity. Throughout the series, it becomes clear that Uraraka holds romantic feelings for Izuku, although whether her feelings are reciprocated is up for debate.

So does Izuku view Uraraka as more than a friend? And will Deku and Uraraka end up together? Those are the questions we’re looking to answer in this article.

Beware of spoilers for My Hero Academia anime and manga.

Are Deku and Uraraka Together in My Hero Academia?

Uraraka has been shown to have romantic feelings for Izuku since the anime’s first season. She blushes around him, thinks of him while fighting, and is always there for him, even being the one to appeal to the mob looking to sacrifice Deku in the anime’s sixth season.

Despite her crush, Uraraka has yet to confess to Deku, choosing to suppress her feelings to focus on her role as a Hero instead. There is one scene in chapter 394 of the My Hero Academia manga where Uraraka tells Himiko Toga her life story in an attempt to connect with her and outright admits to having fallen in love with Izuku Midoriya. But given how the war against All For One is still ongoing, that’s the most we see of this potential relationship.

There is also the matter of Deku’s feelings towards Uraraka. While it’s clear that he cares about her, whether that care stems from romantic love or simple platonic affection is uncertain. Still, given how often he’s seen blushing around her, it won’t be wrong to conclude that Deku’s at least a bit attracted to Uraraka. Although My Hero Academia’s protagonist has an easily flustered personality, his bond with Uraraka is special, with her being one of the major reasons he chose Deku as his hero name.

So while there have been no confessions of love from either side, it doesn’t take a genius to conclude that Kohei Horikoshi wants Deku and Uraraka to eventually end up together. Whether this will happen during the current arc of the manga or in a kind of time-skip epilogue remains to be seen.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023