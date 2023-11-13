Who is Deku’s Dad in My Hero Academia? Explained

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Despite not playing a major role in My Hero Academia‘s story, parents often appear in the series. Without their constant support, the students of Class 1-A may have never achieved their dreams of enrolling in U.A. Academy.

Related: Top 10 Strongest My Hero Academia Characters, Ranked

While not all the parents have received the same attention as others, there is one who has remained a mystery the entire time, Izuku’s father. Many fans wonder where he is and if he has been mentioned or shown at any moment in the franchise. Below is all the information about who Deku’s dad is in My Hero Academia.

Beware of spoilers below for My Hero Academia.

Izuku’s Father Identity in My Hero Academia.

Screenshot: Studio Bones

Throughout the entirety of the My Hero Academia story, Deku’s dad has only been mentioned a couple of times. We are aware that his name is Hisashi Midoriya and that he has a small fire-breathing Quirk. It has also been mentioned that he works abroad and sends money to Inko, his wife, to take care of Deku.

Related: All My Hero Academia Arcs, in Order

His name refers to the Japanese expression Hisashiburi, which is used when you meet someone who has been away for a long time. Sadly, the only other detail about Hisashi that we know about is that Kohei Horikoshi, the author of the manga, has stated that he will be revealed at some point. Fans are expecting him to make an appearance after the Final War arc.

Has Hisashi Made an Appearance in My Hero Academia?

Screenshot: Studio Bones

As of November 2023, Hisashi has never been seen in the My Hero Academia manga or anime. He has not appeared in flashbacks, photos, or even as a drawing made by Horikoshi. Hisashi apparently left the Midoriya household when Izuku was still too little to remember, as the only parent to make an appearance in flashbacks of his childhood is Inko.

Related: Where Can You Read the My Hero Academia Manga?

Nonetheless, fans have theorized that Horikoshi has maybe hidden the fact that Hisahsi has already been shown. Many My Hero Academia followers have speculated about Deku’s dad being a Hero or Villain who has been depicted in the manga or anime. Still, this is just speculation and his identity will remain a mystery until Horikoshi himself reveals it.

Who Could Hisashi Be?

There are many theories regarding who Deku’s father may be. One of the most popular claims that All For One, the main villain of the franchise, may have been hiding under the identity of Hisashi Midoriya before the start of the series. Yet, this theory is extremely unlikely, as Izuku did not recognize the villain even after his true face was revealed.

Another theory revolves around Hisashi not working abroad like Inko claims, and instead having abandoned the family after learning of Izuku’s Quirkless status. Lastly, some fans believe that Hisashi Midoriya is a Hero who works in another country, or a villain who has been imprisoned without Izuku knowing about it.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023