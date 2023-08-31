Netflix’s One Piece: How Long Are the Episodes?

Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix’s One Piece adaptation was one of the most-anticipated releases since it was first announced. Fans can enjoy this new version of Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece, which promised to be as thrilling, enticing, and memorable as the source material.

However, considering that One Piece is one of the longest-running franchises in the world, the adaptation has a lot of ground to cover in a short time. Fans who want to join this version of Luffy and his crew need to know how much time they would spend on the show. Below, we will answer how long each episode of Netflix’s One Piece is.

One Piece’s Netflix Adaptation Takes About Eight Hours to Watch

The episodes of this long-awaited adaptation are about one hour each, including the intro and credits. Each episode of the new Netflix One Piece adaptation covers around 12 to 13 chapters of the original manga. Skipping the credits, the time gets reduced to around 50 to 53 minutes.

For those who want to binge-watch the show, it is recommended that they design an entire evening for it, as it will take around eight hours in total. It is not recommended that you skip any episode, as they all contain important information for you to understand what comes next in the story.

Why are the episodes so long?

One Piece is a franchise that has been around for over two decades. During this time, more than 1,000 chapters of the manga and episodes of the anime have been released. The story is extensive, and shortening for a live-action adaptation was a difficult task.

To keep the essence of the source material, Netflix had to extend the length of each episode. This allowed them to cover entire arcs of the manga without leaving the fans wondering what happens next. While episodes can seem long at first, the show moves at a rapid pace, so they feel much shorter once you are watching them. Overall, the length of the episodes works perfectly to keep the viewers entertained and move the story along without interruptions.

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023