Netflix’s One Piece: Who is Jinbe?

In Netflix’s One Piece, Arlong acted as a major villain during the last episodes of Season 1. This ruthless and cruel Fish-Man was defeated by Luffy and his friends to save Nami and the rest of Cocoyasi Village from his abuse. However, this does not seem to be the first time Arlong has faced a foe stronger than him.

During his appearance, the villain named a character who is yet to be introduced in the show, Jinbe. Below, we will answer the question of who the enigmatic Jinbe mentioned in Netflix’s One Piece is, as well as what his role in the story will be.

Who is Jinbe, the Fishman Mentioned By Arlong in Netflix’s One Piece?

Jinbe is a Fish-Man pirate, former captain of the Sun Pirates, and a member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. He is a skilled fighter and an ardent defender of those who have been enslaved by the World Nobles. He and Arlong were both allies for a long time, sailing together under the previous captain of the Sun Pirates, Fisher Tiger.

This mighty warrior became Luffy’s ally during the war on Marineford, helping him escape Akainu and the other Admirals. Shortly after, the Straw Hat Captain asked him to become a member of his crew, to which Jinbe agreed. He is now the Helmsman in Luffy’s crew, as well as one of the strongest members of the group.

When Was Jinbe Introduced?

Jinbe was first mentioned along with the other Warlords of the Sea early in the original One Piece manga. However, he was not seen until much later, during the Impel Down arc of the series. He was imprisoned for renouncing his position as a Warlord and actively working against the world Government. He fought against the Marines in the Marineford War, saving Luffy from being killed.

In Netflix’s One Piece, his introduction to the show will not come until much later. Despite the fast pacing of this adaptation, Jinbe’s introduction in the manga is still far away. It is likely that we will see him when the Seven Warlords are mentioned, just as it happened in the manga, but he will not play a role in the story until Ace is captured by the Marines.

