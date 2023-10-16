One Piece Chapter 1096 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 1095 Spoilers

Image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha / Viz Media / Toei Animation, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

One Piece Chapter 1096 is all that fans of Eiichiro Oda’s world-famous manga can talk about. God Valley has been one of the most intriguing mysteries of the series for many years, and it seems like we will soon have the answers as to what occurred during that fateful event.

Related: One Piece Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Followers of the manga are waiting impatiently for the continuation of Kuma’s story in the upcoming chapter. To help those who want to know when the new entry of the manga will become available, we have compiled all the information about the release of One Piece Chapter 1096.

Beware of spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1096 Release Details

Screenshot: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1096 is set to be released this coming Sunday, October 29, 2023, at around 12:00 AM JST. Fans were expecting the chapter to be released on October 23, but this coming week the manga will take a break to give Oda time to rest.

The chapter will be released in that week’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and will become available soon after for international fans to read online. Below, you can find a table with the times at which the chapter will be ready for you to enjoy according to your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 08:00 AM Sunday, October 29 Mountain Time (MST) 09:00 AM Sunday, October 29 Central Time (CT) 10:00 AM Sunday, October 29 Eastern Time (EST) 11:00 PM Sunday, October 29 Atlantic Time (AST) 12:00 PM Sunday, October 29 British Summer Time (BST) 04:00 PM Sunday, October 29 Central European Time (CEST) 05:00 PM Sunday, October 29 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, October 29 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, October 29 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, October 29 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, October 29

Fans who cannot wait to enjoy the adventures that will unfold in One Piece Chapter 1096 can read it via Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ or Viz Media’s Manga Plus. In Manga Plus, you can read the three latest chapters of One Piece for free, but you will need to pay a small fee to read the rest of the manga.

Chapter 1095 Recap

Image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha / Viz Media

Saint Saturn has arrived at Egghead Island, ready to kill Luffy and Vegapunk. Upon seeing the Elder, Bonney launched herself at him, stabbing him in the chest. Sadly for the young woman, this was nothing more than a bother for Saturn, who was already healing. Sanji and the rest wanted to help, but the elder’s devil fruit was preventing them from even moving.

Saturn mocked Bonney, telling her about her father’s (Bartholomew Kuma) past. This began a flashback where we could see Kuma as a baby being held by his parents. They wanted to keep their son, one of the last Buccaneers in the world safe. Sadly, word of their lineage got to the World Government, and the family was taken as slaves.

Kuma endured torture, mockery, and the death of his parents while he was still a child. Things got worse once the Celestial Dragons traveled to God Valley, a country not affiliated with them, to hold a ceremony where they hunted down and killed slaves and locals. Kuma was going to be given as a prize to the winner for them to kill him. Fortunately for him, he was saved by Emporio Ivankov and a young girl named Ginny.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023