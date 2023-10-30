One Piece Episode 1082 Release Date, Time, and Episode 1081 Spoilers

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Momonosuke will have to fight for his land once again once One Piece Episode 1082 is released. While Luffy and his comrades celebrate having beaten Kaido, the Land of Wano’s best fighters have to face a new threat to their citizens.

Admiral Greenbull proved to be more dangerous and unhinged than we ever could have imagined. If that was not enough, the World Government is in chaos, after a shocking event took place in the revelry occurring in Mary Geoise. What will occur in this new era of revolution and progress? Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of One Piece Episode 1082 as well as what occurred in Episode 1081.

One Piece Episode 1082 Release Details

One Piece Episode 1082 is set to be aired through Japanese TV networks this coming Sunday, November 5, 2023, at around 9:30 AM JST. Shortly after the episode is broadcast in its country of origin, it will be released online for international fans to enjoy. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 07:00 PM Saturday, November 4 Mountain Time (MST) 08:00 PM Saturday, November 4 Central Time (CT) 09:00 PM Saturday, November 4 Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 PM Saturday, November 4 Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 PM Saturday, November 4 British Summer Time (BST) 03:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Central European Time (CEST) 04:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Moscow (MSK) 05:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Indian Standard Time (IST) 07:30 AM Sunday, November 5 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 09:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Philippines (PHT) 10:00 AM Sunday, November 5 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:30 AM Sunday, November 5

One Piece Episode 1082 Streaming Details

This upcoming adventure will be available for fans outside of Japan to stream via Crunchyroll. The episode will be released with subtitles so you can watch it without any worries. However, fans in Latin America and Spain will have to wait a few more hours for subtitles in their language to become available on the platform.

If you want to stream the episode as soon as it is released, you need to remember that Crunchyroll requires users to pay a small fee to access the platform. Once you have made this payment, you will be able to freely stream not only episode 1082 but the entire series, as well as some of the movies of the franchise.

Episode 1081 Spoilers

Near the land of Wano, Shanks and his Red-Haired Pirates were talking about their plans once they arrived at the country of the samurai. Shanks used his Observation Haki, warning his men that a sinister presence, Admiral Greenbull, had arrived at the Island. The aforementioned Marine was walking around the Land of Wano in search of Luffy, who was still celebrating his victory and recovering from his wounds.

The Scabards went on behalf of the Straw Hat Captain, facing the powerful Admiral. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to harm him, as he was using the power of his Woods- Woods Fruit to heal from any wound. The man berated his opponents, saying they had no rights and they were just sacrifices for the World Government. Just as everything seemed lost, Yamato arrived, using his mace to hit the man.

Fream for there, Akainu, Kizaru, and Kurouma, the man in charge of the Marines’ investigation division, talked about King Cobra’s murder at the hands of Sabo. This event turned Luffy’s brother into a hero for the Revolutionary Army. Back in Shank’s ship, the red-haired captain declared that he had no intent of visiting Luffy. In a shocking twist of events, he told his first officer, Beck, that it was time for them to reclaim the One Piece.

