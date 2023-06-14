Oshi no Ko Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Episode 9 Spoilers

Image: Doga Kobo

In a pleasant turn of events, Oshi no Ko has shifted focus onto Ruby’s side of the story as she and Aqua work on their revival of the pop idol group B-Komachi. The group bears the same name and songs as the one featuring their deceased mother Ai, and they’ve finally secured a third member, ready to promote themselves and eventually enter the concert circuit. But first, they must decide on their roles in the team, and in doing so, uncover surprising talents. Read on for the Oshi no Ko Episode 10 release date!

Oshi no Ko Episode 10 Release Date and Time

Oshi no Ko will release on HIDIVE on Wednesday, June 11, 2023. The episode will be available for viewers online at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. For Japanese viewers, it’ll also be available to stream on Disney Plus, as well as its initial Japanese broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto.

For international viewers wanting to catch the latest episode as it drops, we’ve got you covered with this time zone guide below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the upcoming episode, B-Komachi finds its footing after its members struggle to define who will be the leading member at the center.

Oshi no Ko Episode 9 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 10

MEM-Cho has joined B-Komachi along with Ruby and Kana at this point. We learn her backstory and the surprising revelation about her age she’s kept tightly hidden away for years, along with repressed dreams of being an idol.

But perhaps even more memorable was Kana’s side of the story, where the group struggled to decide on the lead member. While Ruby’s dancing talents and MEM’s social media expertise make reasonable claims, the most fundamentally important talent secretly belongs to Kana.

Kana’s singing talent is natural and part of her humble charm, in which she has no confidence. The next episode will go over how she felt about her attempted singing career, and her team’s persistent effort to get her to take the rightful lead position. Finally, she is trained and charmed with the appearance of a returning favorite bird-masked YouTuber.

Or is she? Find out about this and more with the release of Oshi no Ko Episode 10!

