Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse U.S. Release Date

Screenshot: Telecom Animation Film

A new group of warriors known as The Four Knights of the Apocalypse is about to storm the Kingdom of Liones. The sequel to the world-famous anime The Seven Deadly Sins will soon be available for fans in the U.S. to stream.

The adventures of Percival and his new and powerful friends will soon commence, bringing back the same humor, epic fights, and intriguing lore as its predecessor. However, not all fans of the franchise are aware of when this new series will be released. To help them, we have compiled all information about the U.S. release date of Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse U.S. Release Details

Screenshot: Telecom Animation Film

Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse has been confirmed to become available for streaming for international fans this coming Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The first season of the anime will become simultaneously available, so you will be able to binge-watch it without any issues.

The anime began broadcast in Japan on October 8, 2023. The original manga that inspired the series was released back in 2021 and is still being published consistently. While it has not been confirmed, the remaining manga chapters will likely be adapted in the future, although this is still speculation.

Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Streaming Details

Screenshot: Telecom Animation Film

Fans who wish to enjoy the first season of Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of the Apocalypse can do so via Netflix. This streaming platform has been known for being the home of the Seven Deadly Sins franchise.

Fans need to remember that Netflix requires them to pay a small fee before granting them access to its content. Once they have paid, they will be able to stream all episodes of the first season of the anime, as well as all seasons and movies from its predecessor.

What is the Show About?

Screenshot: Telecom Animation Film

Years after the Seven Deadly Sins defeated the Demon King and saved the world, a prophecy about four knights destined to destroy the world became public knowledge. In an attempt to prevent this grim fate, the ruler of the Kingdom of Camelot, King Arthur, sent a group of his best knights to kill the four warriors before they could unite.

Percival, a young man with dreams of traveling the world, and his grandfather are attacked by one of these knights. While the boy survived despite his grave injuries, his grandfather was not so lucky. Filled with a desire to avenge his grandfather and save the world from such cruel knights, Percival embarks on an adventure where he will meet others like him, becoming a member of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023