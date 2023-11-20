The Apothecary Diaries Episode 8: Release Date and Time

Screenshot: OLM / TOHO Animation Studio

A part of Maomao’s past may be revealed once The Apothecary Diaries Episode 8 is released. The assassin who tried to poison Lady Lishu is still at large, forcing Jinshi to work overtime to try and find the culprit.

While the eunuch worked on the case, Maomao was informed about the meaning of the hairpins she collected during the party. She used this information to pressure Lihaku, into accompanying her home. Much to Jinshi’s dismay, the young woman and her new ally left the rear palace on a three-day visit to the red-light district. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of The Apothecary Diaries Episode 8.

Beware of spoilers below for The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 8 Release Details

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 8 is set to be released this coming Sunday, November 26, at around 1:00 AM JST. After it is broadcast through Japanese TV networks, the episode will be released online for international fans to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available according to the time zone that you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:45 AM Friday, November 25 Mountain Time (MST) 11:45 AM Friday, November 25 Central Time (CT) 12:45 PM Friday, November 25 Eastern Time (EST) 01:45 PM Friday, November 25 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:45 PM Friday, November 25 British Summer Time (BST) 06:45 PM Friday, November 25 Central European Time (CEST) 07:45 PM Friday, November 25 Moscow (MSK) 08:45 PM Friday, November 25 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:15 PM Friday, November 25 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 00:45 AM Saturday, November 26 Philippines (PHT) 01:45 AM Saturday, November 26 Australian Central Time (ACST) 04:45 PM Saturday, November 26

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 8 Streaming Details

Fans who wish to see The Apothecary Diaries Episode 8 as soon as it becomes available in their countries can do so via Crunchyroll. The platform will upload the episode with subtitles in various languages, so you will have no issues while watching.

It is important to note that Crunchyroll requires its users to pay a small fee before granting them access to its content. Once you have paid, you will be able to stream all previous episodes of the series, as well as many other amazing shows.

Episode 7 Recap

After waking up from a dream about her father, Maomao informed Lady Gyokuyou that she would be commencing her job. She was tasked with aiding Gaoshun in finding more clues about the assassination attempt against Lady Lishu. By using her medical skills, Maomao concluded that only four people touched the plate with Lishu’s soup. One of them, the one who grabbed the plate from the top, was the culprit.

She also revealed that she feared Lady Lishu was being harassed and mocked by her ladies-in-waiting for being the former concubine of the Emperor’s father. Gaoshun told all this information to Jishin, who was visibly stressed and tired.

The next morning, Maomao learned that the hairpins she collected during the party could be used to leave the palace if the person who offered her the gift accepted. She used this information to arrange a meeting with Lihaku, the military officer who gave her his pin. By offering him a night with one of the Three Princesses of Verdigris House, she got the man to agree to accompany her back home.

Maomao left Lihaku at the brothel, but not before being punched by her adoptive grandmother for disappearing. Once Lihaku was out of the picture, she went back home, greeting her father and telling him about her adventures. Later that day, as Maomao rested, her father looked at her suspiciously while stating that it was a coincidence that she ended up working on the rear palace.

