The Apothecary Diaries: Is Jinshi Really A Eunuch?

The Apothecary Diaries is set in a fictional country reminiscent of Ming-era China, with most of the main cast being residents of the rear palace.

The rear palace is where the Emperor’s many concubines reside, so the only males allowed in are either relatives of the Emperor or castrated Eunuchs. The anime’s deuteragonist Jinshi appears to be a beautiful eunuch with romantic feelings towards the show’s protagonist Maomao. But considering how the anime doesn’t confirm Jinshi’s assumed eunuch status, fans can’t help but ask if Jinshi is really a eunuch or not.

Beware of major spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries manga. You have been warned.

Is Jinshi Really An Eunuch? [SPOILERS]

This is a major spoiler for those not up to date with The Apothecary Diaries’ manga, but Jinshi is not an eunuch. This is confirmed in the manga’s Chapter 34 where Jinshi is seen drinking a medicine made from imported dissolved potato flour that allows him to pose as a eunuch. It is implied that the medicine decreases one’s sex drive when taken daily.

While it’s difficult to say if this medicine references a real concoction from the Ming era, the use of potato flour hints at it potentially deriving its properties from starch’s lethargy-causing abilities. But all in all, it’s difficult to comment on what exactly this drink is and how it works without more details on its exact composition.

Of course, if Jinshi isn’t a eunuch, it begs the question of how and why he’s allowed in the rear palace. The answer is quite simple. The truth is, Jinshi is a relative of the Emperor. His exact relation to the Emperor is another major spoiler, so we’ll leave that out for now. But know that things are going to get interesting as the series progresses.

