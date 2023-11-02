The Best My Hero Academia Watch Order, Including the Movies

Screenshot: Studio Bones

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime-related franchises in the world. Throughout the years, the franchise has expanded immensely, with not only 6 seasons of the anime but also many different entries to the series as well.

Several movies have been released, along with special episodes that reveal more about the fascinating world Izuku and his friends live in. With so much content to enjoy, fans can sometimes get confused as to what is the best way to follow Deku’s adventure. To help them with this monumental task, you can find below the best watch order for My Hero Academia, including the movies.

My Hero Academia Complete Watch Order

Deku’s quest to become the number one Hero has taken him all over the world. While most of the series focuses on his life as a U.A. Academy student, the movies and special episodes have made sure to help fans see more of the world of My Hero Academia. The list found below will help fans enjoy the show in chronological order, making it easier to follow the events of the show.

My Hero Academia Season 1

Save! Rescue Training! (OVA 1)

My Hero Academia Season 2

Training of the Dead (OVA 2)

All Might: Rising (OVA 3 / Movie Tie-In)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Movie 1)

My Hero Academia Season 3

Make it! Do-or-Die Survival Training (ONA 1)

My Hero Academia Season 4

My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising (Movie 2)

My Hero Academia Season 5

Hawks: Soothe (OVA 4 / Movie Tie-In)

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (Movie 3)

Hero League Baseball (OVA 5)

Laugh! As If You Are in Hell (OVA 6)

My Hero Academia Season 6

U.A. Heroes Battle (OVA 7)

Besides U.A. Heroes Battle, which has yet to be placed in the timeline but is known to take place before season 6, all entries in the list are ordered chronologically. However, most OVAs do not have major repercussions in the story and will not be referenced often.

Are the Movies Canon?

As is the case with many anime franchises, the canon status of the movies is often debated. My Hero Academia is no different, as fans have been asking this same question for many years. When the movies were first released, many believed that they would not be canonical to the anime, as the events were not depicted in the manga.

Nonetheless, recent manga chapters have begun introducing movie-only characters to the main story. Melissa (Two Heroes), Mahoro, and Katsuma (Heroes: Rising) have made small appearances, confirming that their stories were indeed canonical. Still, until Kohei Horikoshi confirms if the movies are canon or not, these could also be considered cameos.

