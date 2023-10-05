Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

The war between Toman and Tenjiku continues in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 episode 2. Izana and his lackeys have already started their attack against the Tokyo Manji gang, with members of Toman being defeated left and right. If that was not bad enough, Kakucho has confirmed the existence of a traitor inside the organization.

What else could be happening without Takemichi and his friends knowing? Let’s get ready for the continuation of this exciting story with everything you need to know about the release of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2!

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 Release Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

The upcoming episode of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc is expected to be released on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The episode will be first aired through Japanese TV Networks at around 00:00 AM JST. Shortly after, the episode will become available for international fans to enjoy at around 10:00 AM PST or 6:00 PM BST. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode is set to become available according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 10 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 10 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Tuesday, October 10 Eastern Time (EST) 01:00 PM Tuesday, October 10 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:00 PM Tuesday, October 10 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Tuesday, October 10 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 10 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 PM Tuesday, October 10 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 01:00 AM Wednesday, October 11 Philippines (PHT) 02:00 AM Wednesday, October 11 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:30 AM Wednesday, October 11

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 Streaming Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Episode 2 of the third season of Tokyo Revengers will be available for streaming internationally solely on Disney+. This will be the case for the rest of the episodes that will be released during this season.

Disney+ is a streaming service that requires a small fee to access its catalog, so fans need to be aware of this before the release of the episode. Besides season 3, the second season of the anime, The Christmas Showdown, can also be enjoyed via the aforementioned platform.

Episode 1 Recap

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Takemichi traveled back to the past with the intent of preventing the horrible future in which Kisaki was the leader of Toman. Sadly, as soon as he arrives, he notices that things are different from what he remembered, as a new gang named Tenjiku has declared war against Toman. Kisaki is a general in this new organization and orders an ambush against Takemichi and his friends.

With the help of Smile and Angry, our hero managed to escape and encountered Kakucho, a former friend and Tenjiku member who warned him about a traitor. Episode 2 will most likely begin the search for the double agent inside Toman and continue the war between the two gangs. Fans can expect more epic battle scenes as this exciting season continues developing the plot of the Tenjiku arc.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2023