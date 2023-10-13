Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Fans cannot wait for the release of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3 after the shocking events that transpired in Episode 2. The war against Tenjiku has now officially commenced, with Mikey trusting the Toman members to fight valiantly by his side.

Related: Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Release Date Schedule: When You Can Expect New Episodes

Sadly, Takemichi knows about the traitor among their ranks and is now aware of what could happen in the future if he does not stop him. How will our hero save his friends and stop Izana and Kisaki from ruining everything? Keep reading to know all about the release date and time of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3.

Beware of spoilers for Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3 Release Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

The third episode of Tokyo Revengers’ Tenjiku Arc is expected to be released this coming Tuesday, October 17 at around 00:00 AM JST. The episode will be first aired on Japanese TV networks and will be released to international audiences a few hours later. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which you can stream the episode according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 17 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 17 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Tuesday, October 17 Eastern Time (EST) 01:00 PM Tuesday, October 17 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:00 PM Tuesday, October 17 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Tuesday, October 17 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 17 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 17 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 PM Tuesday, October 17 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 01:00 AM Wednesday, October 18 Philippines (PHT) 02:00 AM Wednesday, October 18 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:30 AM Wednesday, October 18

Tenjiku Arc Episode 3 Streaming Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Fans who wish to enjoy the exciting continuation of the Tenjiku Arc in episode 3 can do so via Disney+. This is the only streaming service where the show will be available, due to an agreement between the Disney Corporation and Kodansha, the company that publishes the original manga.

Related: All Tokyo Revengers Characters – Full List of All Main Characters

Disney+ is a streaming service that requires a small fee to enjoy the content it contains, so fans should take this into account if they want to see episode 3. On this platform, they can also find the previous season of Tokyo Revengers in its entirety.

Episode 2 Recap

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

After the brutal attack carried out by Tenjiku’s members against the Tokyo Manji gang, Mikey and Draken were more than ready to retaliate. They got every available Toman member together and declared war against their opponents. Woefully, Takemichi was not as excited about the opportunity to take revenge against Tenjiku, as he knew a traitor was hiding among his comrades.

With the help of Naoto, Takemichi traveled back to the future, where he quickly found out that his worst fears became real. Tenjiku wiped out Toman thanks to the intel from their spy, which helped Izana take control of the organization.

Takemichi wanted to change this fate, but he and Naoto were lethally injured by Izana and Kisaki, forcing our hero to go back in time once more. The Tenjiku Arc has not disappointed fans so far, giving them exciting and thrilling episodes that only keep getting better. Fans of the series who have not yet started season 3 will not regret giving this new season a chance.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023