Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Release Date Schedule: When You Can Expect New Episodes

When can fans expect the new episodes of Tokyo Revengers season3?

October 4th, 2023 by Rodrigo Sandoval Lahut
Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Tokyo Revengers season 3, the Tenjiku Arc, has already begun, surprising the world with its first episode. However, the excitement of Takemichi’s new adventures with his Toman friends will not stop for a long time. The season still has many more surprises and plot twists that will catch fans by surprise.

Fans of the show will surely not want to miss what is coming, which is why it is important to be aware of when the new episodes will be released. To help those fans who want to prepare themselves for the new episodes, we have prepared a release schedule to know when they can expect the new episodes of Tokyo Revengers season 3.

 Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Release Dates and Times

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Tokyo Revengers’ third season will be released weekly, on Wednesdays for Japanese fans, and Tuesdays for most of the rest of the world. The episodes are expected to be released around 03:00 AM JST and will become available to be streamed via Disney+ shortly after for everyone else. Below, you can find a table containing the date and time at which the 13 episodes of season 3 will be released.

EpisodeRelease DateRelease Time
Episode 1October 3, 202300:00 AM JST / 8:00 AM PST / 4:00 PM BST
Episode 2October 10, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 3October 17, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 4October 24, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 5October 31, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 6November 7, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 7November 14, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 8November 21, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 9November 28, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 10December 5, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 11December 12, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 12December 19, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST
Episode 13December 26, 202300:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST

What is Tokyo Revengers Season 3 About?

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

After almost losing everything during the Christmas Showdown, Takemichi and the rest of the Toman Gang are approached by a new threat, Tenjiku. This powerful gang is led by Izana Kurokawa, a manipulative and ruthless delinquent who seemingly has something against Mikey and wishes to destroy Toman.

This will no doubt be Takemichi’s most important battle to date, as he will not only have to keep his friends safe from Tenjiku, but he also has to find a way to fix the future. Izana, Kisaki, and many more opponents are willing to go to any lengths to make Takemichi and Mikey suffer. How will our heroes defeat Tenjiku and make a future in which everyone lives happily?

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023

