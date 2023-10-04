Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Release Date Schedule: When You Can Expect New Episodes

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Tokyo Revengers season 3, the Tenjiku Arc, has already begun, surprising the world with its first episode. However, the excitement of Takemichi’s new adventures with his Toman friends will not stop for a long time. The season still has many more surprises and plot twists that will catch fans by surprise.

Fans of the show will surely not want to miss what is coming, which is why it is important to be aware of when the new episodes will be released. To help those fans who want to prepare themselves for the new episodes, we have prepared a release schedule to know when they can expect the new episodes of Tokyo Revengers season 3.

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Release Dates and Times

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Tokyo Revengers’ third season will be released weekly, on Wednesdays for Japanese fans, and Tuesdays for most of the rest of the world. The episodes are expected to be released around 03:00 AM JST and will become available to be streamed via Disney+ shortly after for everyone else. Below, you can find a table containing the date and time at which the 13 episodes of season 3 will be released.

Episode Release Date Release Time Episode 1 October 3, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 8:00 AM PST / 4:00 PM BST Episode 2 October 10, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 3 October 17, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 4 October 24, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 5 October 31, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 6 November 7, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 7 November 14, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 8 November 21, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 9 November 28, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 10 December 5, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 11 December 12, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 12 December 19, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST Episode 13 December 26, 2023 00:00 AM JST / 10:00 AM PST / 6:00 PM BST

What is Tokyo Revengers Season 3 About?

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

After almost losing everything during the Christmas Showdown, Takemichi and the rest of the Toman Gang are approached by a new threat, Tenjiku. This powerful gang is led by Izana Kurokawa, a manipulative and ruthless delinquent who seemingly has something against Mikey and wishes to destroy Toman.

This will no doubt be Takemichi’s most important battle to date, as he will not only have to keep his friends safe from Tenjiku, but he also has to find a way to fix the future. Izana, Kisaki, and many more opponents are willing to go to any lengths to make Takemichi and Mikey suffer. How will our heroes defeat Tenjiku and make a future in which everyone lives happily?

