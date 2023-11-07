Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7: Release Date and Time

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

The final battle between Tenjiku and Toman will begin once Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7 is released. Kisaki has done something horrible in his quest for control over Mikey and Toman.

Related: Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Release Date Schedule: When You Can Expect New Episodes

With his friends slowly breaking down, Takemichi had to take matters into his own hands and prepare for the inevitable battle that approached fast. Neither Mikey nor Draken was able to lead the Tokyo Manji gang, but our hero did not give up, taking the mantle of leader while he waited for his friends to return. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7.

Beware of spoilers below for Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7 Release Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7 is set to be released this coming Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at around 03:00 AM JST. Once the episode has been broadcast through Japanese TV Networks, it will become available for fans to stream online. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 14 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 14 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Tuesday, November 14 Eastern Time (EST) 01:00 PM Tuesday, November 14 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:00 PM Tuesday, November 14 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Tuesday, November 14 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 14 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 14 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 PM Tuesday, November 14 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 01:00 AM Wednesday, November 15 Philippines (PHT) 02:00 AM Wednesday, November 15 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:30 AM Wednesday, November 15

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7 Streaming Details

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

The upcoming episode 7 of Tokyo Revenger’s third season will be available for fans outside of Japan to stream via Disney+. On this platform, fans will find the episode with English subtitles so they will have no inconveniences while watching it.

Related: Is Tokyo Revengers Finished? Current Manga and Anime Status Explained

Fans need to remember that Disney+ is a platform that requires users to pay a small fee before granting them access to its content. Once you have paid, you will be able to stream not only all the episodes of Tokyo Revengers season 3 but also the previous season of the anime.

Episode 6 Recap

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Having accomplished his mission of killing Emma Sano, Kisaki went to meet with Izana on top of a building. The Tenjiku leader confirmed to Tetta that his double was already handed to the police for the crime of killing a civilian. However, Kisaki was not happy, as his goal of gaining control of Toman and Mikey had still not been achieved.

Izana knew that Kisaki was simply using him as a tool, but he agreed to continue helping as long as he could destroy anyone whom Shinichiro loved other than himself. As the villainous duo talked, Mikey and Draken were in shock, mourning the death of Emma. The latter challenged Manjiro to a fight, blaming him for not protecting his little sister.

Related: Tokyo Revengers: Does Kisaki Time Travel?

Takemichi tried to stop them but he was unable, and the battle ended with Mikey unconscious and Draken refusing to help Toman. Our hero went inside to see Emma one last time, encountering Hina. The young woman was crying over her dead friend, prompting Takemichi to try and cheer her up. Seeing that he was unable, the young man promised that he would avenge Emma’s death.

Hanagaki called all available Toman members to their usual meeting place, where he informed them about what happened. While still shaken by the events, Takemichi knew that the battle against Tenjiku was inevitable, and told his friends to prepare. With Chifuyu by his side, our hero readied himself to face Kisaki and make him pay for killing Emma.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023