Where Can You Watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

Zom 100 is a hot upcoming anime from Haro Aso, creator of Alice in Borderland, and Kotaro Takata, artist for I Am Sherlock. It takes an optimistic approach to the zombie horror genre, adding comedy and distinctive characters with some unique anime flair to create a refreshing, energetic experience. Imagine: a burnt-out young salaryman finds himself in the apocalypse, and decides that instead of giving in, he lives out his life’s desires before becoming a zombie. But with such a cool, promising anime, you might be wondering which streaming services you can use to watch Zom 100!

Zom 100 Streaming: Hulu and Netflix Among First Announced Services to Host the Series

We’ve already covered the recent updates on Zom 100 as it comes to Hulu and Netflix on July 9, 2023. The English publisher, VIZ Media, has provided just enough of a tease for the series while getting fans excited for the colorful, action-packed romp.

If you’ve not already caught the manga, you absolutely should check it out! New chapters are released monthly and made available on the VIZ Media Zom 100 portal.

But if you feel like there’s a conspicuous absence of international streaming audiences in terms of services that’ll host the show, you’re not alone. Some recent news came in and we’re delighted to confirm:

Zom 100 Will Stream on Crunchyroll, With Simulcast Episodes Every Week

That’s right: you can watch Zom 100 as it releases directly on Crunchyroll as an alternative to Hulu or Netflix. This is great news for people fearing they might miss out depending on which streaming service they currently use.

Additionally, Zom 100 will be simulcast at 2:00 AM PT / 4:00 AM CT / 5:00 AM ET on the service. If you’re looking for when you can stream the series with English subtitles, check out the time zone guide we’ve included below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 10:00 AM GMT Europe 11:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

For additional updates on the series, be sure to follow the official Zom 100 Twitter, and get ready for July 9!

- This article was updated on July 1st, 2023