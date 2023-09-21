Who Does Yuji End Up With in Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK)? Answered

Image: MAPPA

The final chapter of Jujustu Kaisen is on the horizon, and there’s only so much time left for the series’ many long-running plot threads to tie themselves up into neat, narratively satisfying knots before the curtain falls. One of the many questions that Jujutsu Kaisen fans are hoping to get an answer to before the series wraps up is whether or not Yuji Itadori will enter into a romantic relationship (and live long enough to enjoy it). Here’s who Yuji Itadori ends up with in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Who Does Yuji End Up With in Jujutsu Kaisen

Image: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen has never dedicated much time to exploring the romantic lives of its protagonists, but the series has dropped hints about potential parings between its characters. Yuji’s sexual preferences have been referenced several times, and it’s been made clear in these instances that Yuji is straight and has a thing for girls with similar… proportions to knockout Hollywood actresses like Jennifer Lawrence. However, besides being the basis of his friendship with the Curse-punching powerhouse Aoi Todo, Yuji’s romantic interests have never factored into Jujutsu Kaisen‘s plot.

With that said, the series has played with the idea of Yuji getting together with someone. While many Jujutsu Kaisen fans have expressed their support for a relationship between Yuji and his tomboyish teammate Nobara Kugisaki, another character stands a much better chance of winning Yuji’s heart. That character’s name is Yuko Ozawa, a non-sorcerer with unexpected ties to Yuji’s past.

Who is Yuko Ozawa?

Image: MAPPA

Introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 64, Yuko Ozawa attended middle school with Yuji before he became a jujutsu sorcerer. At the time, Yuko was withdrawn and overweight, which led to her being ridiculed by most of her classmates. Yuji, however, openly admitted to a friend that he was fond of her because of her kindness and dedication to her passion for writing. Moved by his words, Yuko quickly developed feelings for Yuji, eventually working up the courage to ask him to take a graduation photo with her.

After moving to Tokyo and losing weight, Yuko ran into Yuji while he and his classmates were investigating the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings. Hoping to use her new appearance to win Yuji over, Yuko approached Nobara and asked her to set up a meeting, and was surprised when he instantly recognized her. Deciding that using her looks to seduce Yuji made her no different than those who bullied her in the past, Yuko chose not to confess her feelings to him. Still, she did leave her contact information with Nobara so she could pass it on to Yuji.

Yuko’s debut was initially omitted from the anime, but she finally appeared in the sixth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. While Yuko may not be a powerful jujutsu sorceress, her genuine affection for Yuji adds a touch of much-needed optimism to an otherwise grim series. Moreover, she represents the possibility that Yuji won’t have to endure the bleak, lonely existence that so many other jujutsu sorcerers that came before him have.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023