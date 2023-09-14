Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Episode 8 Spoilers

Image: MAPPA

The Shibuya Incident is happening right now in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it’s poised to have a heavy death toll. Non-sorcerers are trapped in a veil over the city as Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and others tackle allies of Geto and Mahito. In what’s sure to be the most exciting arc yet seen in the anime, we’re about to see some major characters bite the dust and some big status quo changes for the series. As Yuji moves to rescue the civilians, the enemy reveals their play and where Gojo factors in. Get ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen will release Season 2 Episode 9 on Thursday, September 21, 2023. It will be available at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET on Crunchyroll! For English dub fans, stay tuned as there will likely be a release 2 weeks later.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Episode 9 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

For those eager to see the episode as soon as it drops, here’s our Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand September 22, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines September 22, 1:00 AM PHT

In the latest episode, Yuji tangles with a grasshopper curse on his way to rescue civilians, while Gojo squares up against Jogo.

RECAP: JJK Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 9

Yuji proves his cleverness against a grasshopper curse that guards the veil but telegraphs its moves and doesn’t even expect Yuji to clue in on his species. This cleverness bar was a low one, and Yuji made short work of this beast.

But the bigger fight upon the close of the episode is that between Gojo and Jogo, a special grade cursed spirit against a special grace sorcerer. Even Hanami joins the fray, each character enveloping themselves in Domain Amplification to undo Gojo’s techniques and inflict damage.

The goal is to keep Gojo surrounded to limit his abilities, and when Mahito joins the fray, but, spoiler alert, things go differently than anticipated. Developments occur surrounding even Geto that some fans might not be ready to see.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023